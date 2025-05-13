Observability solutions

Maximize your operational resiliency and support health of cloud-native applications with AI-powered observability tools
Powered by IBM Kubecost, unlock peak Kubernetes performance and
cost efficiency through a single observability solution.

Streamline IT performance and efficiency

A comprehensive observability strategy simplifies complex IT estates with deep application visualization, root cause analysis of risk and performance issues, and near real-time actionable insights to boost performance and operational resilience.

An AI observability platform monitors, analyzes, remediates and optimizes IT environments for faster, automated problem identification and resolution, shifting IT teams from reactive firefighting to proactive, strategic improvements for seamless operations.

Featured products

IBM Instana® IBM Concert® IBM Turbonomic®

Operationalizing resilience with IT Automation

How does AI-powered automation improve application health and mitigate risks?

Real-world use cases and applications

Full stack observability

Never miss an issue with the world’s most granular, highest cardinality monitoring and advanced troubleshooting capabilities.
OpenTelemetry

Enhance application performance monitoring (APM) insights and optimize the operations and performance of your cloud-native apps.
Gen AI monitoring

Safeguard generative AI’s role as a primary value driver in your applications with AI-driven monitoring tools.
Application resilience posture analysis

Unlock a new standardized and repeatable approach to application resilience.
Application vulnerability management

Reduce mean time to repair (MTTR) of vulnerabilities by using gen AI-driven prioritized recommendations displayed on a single, interactive dashboard.
Maintenance risk for IBM Z®

Identify and address unpatched IBM z/OS® fixes to prevent outages and security risks, helping you stay current and secure.
VMWare optimization

Automate VMware resource allocation for improved performance, efficiency and user experience.
GPU optimization

Use AIOps to enhance performance and maximize efficiency in GPU optimization.
Cloud cost optimization

Automate resource management across your cloud infrastructure to deliver cost-effective operations, increase efficiency and drive savings.
App-centric Network Observability

Ensure seamless connectivity and application performance with AI-powered observability and automation. Gain end-to-end visibility across hybrid and multicloud environments to prevent downtime.

By the numbers

99.99% application availability Enento Group: Read more 70% reduction in MTTR SIXT: Read more 90% faster CVE mitigation IBM SRE: Read more 30% savings on VMware licensing costs APIS IT: Read more

Real stories. Real impact.

Medium shot looking through server rack of male IT professional working in data center

“In my opinion, implementing Turbonomic and Instana is without a doubt the best way to right-size your infrastructure and reduce your carbon footprint without sacrificing performance.”
 

Francesco Sartini
Chief Innovation Officer
BlueIT
active, female adult is using smart phone to unlock a rental car - carsharing

“Instana works for us in many ways and supports our platform…to enable our engineering teams to build, run and operate their cloud-native products with the insight needed to troubleshoot issues and achieve speedy recovery.”
 

Andreas Klinger
Senior Director Cloud Engineering
SIXT
Updates & Resources

Data center featuring IBM LinuxONE Emperor 4 within a row of other servers and storage racks.
IBM Concert + IBM Z

IBM Z now integrates with cloud teams, boosting collaboration. A step toward resilient, unified IT operations.

Man Working in Home Office
IBM Instana + IBM Concert

Announcing IBM Concert and Instana integration: Enhancing observability, reducing risk, and boosting resilience.

Graphic designer working at computer
IBM Instana + IBM Kubecost

Unlock peak Kubernetes performance and cost efficiency with IBM Instana and IBM Kubecost integration.

Businessman working on laptop computer sitting in a restaurant. Man managing business work sitting in a restaurant.
Product of the year

IBM Instana Observability ranked highest overall, leading in revenue, profit, and customer need satisfaction.

