Announcing general availability of Synthetic Monitoring in CI/CD for IBM Instana Observability

Modern delivery teams ship code continuously, but too many test the “real” user experience only after deployment. By then, performance regressions, wasted resources and downtime risks are already in play.

Our view is simple: Shifting left, embedding automation and intelligence from Day 0, is important. It helps teams stay ahead, reduce costs and ensure performance before issues happen.

With this capability, DevOps and SRE teams can reuse the exact same production synthetic tests in their pre-production pipelines, thereby enforcing performance, availability and functionality standards before code reaches production. Pipelines can run selected tests on demand and make promotion decisions automatically based on pass/fail signals.