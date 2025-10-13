Simulate user interactions from different locations to monitor and optimize application performance
DevOps and SRE teams are embracing a shift-left observability approach as a regular part of their workload to proactively solve issues before they happen. With synthetic monitoring (also known as active or proactive monitoring), they are creating and running synthetic tests to deploy faster, safer releases and continuously optimize user experiences.
However, traditional synthetic monitoring tools are difficult and time-consuming to set up, requiring extensive experience with coding and scripting. These tools are also prone to causing false alerts due to script failures caused by issues such as minor UI changes.
IBM Instana® Observability provides synthetic monitoring that can simulate user actions on an application based on factors such as geographic location, network types, different devices and more. These synthetic tests continuously monitor performance characteristics such as availability and response time at specific pre-defined intervals.
By providing real-time contextual data into application performance, you can proactively identify issues through failure notification and investigate them faster with agentic AI capabilities. IBM Instana also offers a low-code synthetic monitoring solution. Whether you are preparing to launch your product in a new market or looking to meet your SLOs, you can continue to securely deploy code at scale.
Instantly see where slowdowns occur, what the problem is and how far the impact reaches
Pinpoint performance bottlenecks, resource anomalies and operational issues in real-time
Capture trace and metric data across multiple platforms and services to improve visibility for engineering teams
With in-depth visibility into incidents, identify the cause and isolate the incriminating source code
Monitor and optimize end user experiences across endpoints with cloud-native digital experience monitoring software.
Mobile application monitoring with IBM Instana Observability helps you identify and address issues quickly to reduce the risk of user frustration or churn.
Deliver an exceptional web experience to customers with insightful context and faster issue resolution.
Use synthetic monitoring capabilities of IBM Instana to simulate user interactions to accelerate the CI/CD pipeline.