Synthetic monitoring

Simulate user interactions from different locations to monitor and optimize application performance

Accelerate CI/CD pipeline by tracking performance characteristics

DevOps and SRE teams are embracing a shift-left observability approach as a regular part of their workload to proactively solve issues before they happen. With synthetic monitoring (also known as active or proactive monitoring), they are creating and running synthetic tests to deploy faster, safer releases and continuously optimize user experiences.

However, traditional synthetic monitoring tools are difficult and time-consuming to set up, requiring extensive experience with coding and scripting. These tools are also prone to causing false alerts due to script failures caused by issues such as minor UI changes. 

IBM Instana® Observability provides synthetic monitoring that can simulate user actions on an application based on factors such as geographic location, network types, different devices and more. These synthetic tests continuously monitor performance characteristics such as availability and response time at specific pre-defined intervals.

By providing real-time contextual data into application performance, you can proactively identify issues through failure notification and investigate them faster with agentic AI capabilities. IBM Instana also offers a low-code synthetic monitoring solution. Whether you are preparing to launch your product in a new market or looking to meet your SLOs, you can continue to securely deploy code at scale.

 Synthetic Monitoring with Instana 101 The power of observability in pre-production testing

Key features

Screenshot of Instana dashboard showing application performance monitoring full stack
Proactively identify issues and reduce MTTR

Leverage automated API test scripts to simulate scheduled and on-demand synthetic tests with your mobile or web applications, checking performance and availability from a hypothetical user’s perspective. 

Empower DevOps with a synthetic monitoring tool that can also run SSL, DNS and browser script tests, helping to identify issues such as slow response times, high error rates or missing functionalities. 

 Learn more about synthetic test execution types
Product UI screenshot for Instana Low-code synthetic tests
Quickly launch products in a new market without extensive coding knowledge

Use API simple test to monitor a single REST API endpoint by performing an HTTP GET request to a specified URL. With this test, users can configure parameters like the URL, expected response codes and timeout settings without writing any code.

Run a simple browser test to check a webpage for HTTP errors and basic availability. With this test, users can provide a URL, and IBM Instana is going to perform a simple browser load to verify the page’s status. 

 

 Learn more about synthetic monitoring test types
IBM Instana Synthetic Points of Presence (PoP) architecture flow diagram
Securely deploy code with regularity

Reuse the same tests that run in production to ensure consistency between pre-deployment validation and real-world monitoring. By using the same test definitions, eliminate gaps in test coverage and avoid false confidence caused by mismatched test conditions. 

Catch regressions, broken dependencies or performance degradations before changes reach production.  

 

 Learn more about how to run a synthetic test
Screenshot of Instana dashboard showing SLOs based on synthetic monitoring results
Meet performance goals like latency, traffic, errors and saturation

Create and manage SLOs based on synthetic monitoring results. Select and enter the following fields to configure your SLO: entity (synthetic test), scope, indicator (latency, traffic, and so on), objective (time window, duration, and so on) and identifiers. 

Get automatically generated alerting configurations, known as SmartAlertTM, which is based on built-in blueprints such as website slowness, JavaScript errors and HTTP status codes. You can configure the SmartAlert to be delivered on an alert channel of choice when the synthetic test for a location fails. 
 

 

 Learn more about creating an SLO
Benefits

65% Reduction in incident response time

Instantly see where slowdowns occur, what the problem is and how far the impact reaches 

 Read client story Near zero Unplanned or planned downtime

Pinpoint performance bottlenecks, resource anomalies and operational issues in real-time

 Read client story 50% Faster anomaly detection

Capture trace and metric data across multiple platforms and services to improve visibility for engineering teams

 Read client story 1/2 The time required to resolve incidents

With in-depth visibility into incidents, identify the cause and isolate the incriminating source code

 Read client story
Resources

Take the next step

Use synthetic monitoring capabilities of IBM Instana to simulate user interactions to accelerate the CI/CD pipeline.

