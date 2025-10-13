DevOps and SRE teams are embracing a shift-left observability approach as a regular part of their workload to proactively solve issues before they happen. With synthetic monitoring (also known as active or proactive monitoring), they are creating and running synthetic tests to deploy faster, safer releases and continuously optimize user experiences.

However, traditional synthetic monitoring tools are difficult and time-consuming to set up, requiring extensive experience with coding and scripting. These tools are also prone to causing false alerts due to script failures caused by issues such as minor UI changes.

IBM Instana® Observability provides synthetic monitoring that can simulate user actions on an application based on factors such as geographic location, network types, different devices and more. These synthetic tests continuously monitor performance characteristics such as availability and response time at specific pre-defined intervals.

By providing real-time contextual data into application performance, you can proactively identify issues through failure notification and investigate them faster with agentic AI capabilities. IBM Instana also offers a low-code synthetic monitoring solution. Whether you are preparing to launch your product in a new market or looking to meet your SLOs, you can continue to securely deploy code at scale.