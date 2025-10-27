Transform every application into a resilient, reliable asset—consistently and confidently
Downtime isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a direct business risk that impacts developers, SREs, operations teams and business leaders alike. Developers struggle with maintaining secure and reliable code, operations teams face pressure to sustain availability and recoverability, SREs must bridge gaps across silos and business leaders need confidence in resilience investments. Without a standardized, data-driven approach, teams are left making inconsistent, reactive decisions around how to stay resilient.
Disconnected tools across environments make it hard to see the full picture of resilience.
Hours wasted stitching data leads to missed insights and delayed action.
Without in-house expertise, organizations pay heavily for outside resilience assessments.
Teams guess, risking blind spots and slow recovery—and the explosion of data is outpacing humans.
IBM® Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.
By replacing manual, fragmented assessments with a unified approach, organizations can achieve consistent, data-driven visibility into their resilience health (availability, recoverability, observability and more). This shift drives measurable impact—cutting the time required for resilience posture evaluations by 62%.1 With Concert, resilience becomes not only proactive, but also repeatable and sustainable at scale.
The standardized, data-driven assessments of Concert help development teams build applications with resilience baked in from the start—ensuring security and data integrity are evaluated continuously, not just at release milestones.
By providing clear scoring and actionable insights, Concert gives developers feedback loops that simplify maintenance, reduce technical debt and ensure long-term stability of applications.
Concert integrates siloed operational data and automates workflows, helping ops teams minimize downtime and accelerate recovery when incidents occur.
With unified views and intuitive scoring, operations teams can scale resilience practices consistently across environments while maintaining ease of use for day-to-day processes.
Concert consolidates metrics and signals across tools, providing real-time visibility that enables ops teams to identify and resolve issues before they impact users.
Simplify application observability, resilience and risk management. IBM Concert and Instana® integration streamlines your resilience posture assessment by automating the collection of resilience data across a broad range of non-functional requirements (NFRs).
IBM Concert for Z is an AI-powered IT operations management hub purpose-built to simplify and modernize mainframe resilience. Concert for Z delivers intelligent insights and automation that help teams act faster, reduce complexity and maintain availability.
Keeping IBM Power Systems secure and up to date is often manual, slow and error-prone. IBM Concert for Power automates the entire patch and update lifecycle—reducing downtime, minimizing risk and boosting IT productivity.
