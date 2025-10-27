IBM® Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.

By replacing manual, fragmented assessments with a unified approach, organizations can achieve consistent, data-driven visibility into their resilience health (availability, recoverability, observability and more). This shift drives measurable impact—cutting the time required for resilience posture evaluations by 62%.1 With Concert, resilience becomes not only proactive, but also repeatable and sustainable at scale.