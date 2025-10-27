Resilience posture management

Transform every application into a resilient, reliable asset—consistently and confidently

Product screenshot with UI dashboards

IDC Spotlight: AI-Driven Automation for Application Resilience That Ensures Compliance

Get a complimentary copy of the report and learn how AI-driven automation strengthens resilience. Find out why weak resilience is a risk and hear proven practices to combat it.

IT resilience is complex and far from solved

Downtime isn’t just inconvenient—it’s a direct business risk that impacts developers, SREs, operations teams and business leaders alike. Developers struggle with maintaining secure and reliable code, operations teams face pressure to sustain availability and recoverability, SREs must bridge gaps across silos and business leaders need confidence in resilience investments. Without a standardized, data-driven approach, teams are left making inconsistent, reactive decisions around how to stay resilient.
Fragmented tools and siloed data

Disconnected tools across environments make it hard to see the full picture of resilience.
Manual, time-consuming correlation

Hours wasted stitching data leads to missed insights and delayed action.
High cost and skill gaps

Without in-house expertise, organizations pay heavily for outside resilience assessments.
Too complex to scale

Teams guess, risking blind spots and slow recovery—and the explosion of data is outpacing humans.

Turning IT resilience into a science with IBM Concert

IBM® Concert® takes a unique approach to resilience, combining automation and real-time insights into a standardized, scalable framework to assess, enhance and sustain resilience like never before.

By replacing manual, fragmented assessments with a unified approach, organizations can achieve consistent, data-driven visibility into their resilience health (availability, recoverability, observability and more). This shift drives measurable impact—cutting the time required for resilience posture evaluations by 62%.1 With Concert, resilience becomes not only proactive, but also repeatable and sustainable at scale.

Unify siloed organizational data into one resilience view

Concert collects, correlates and scores siloed organizational data and transforms it into one resilience view. This approach helps operations teams and SREs eliminate blind spots while giving business leaders confidence that resilience decisions are based on a single source of truth.
Real-time scoring to expose and address gaps in your resilience posture

Concert provides real-time visibility into your resilience posture with intuitive scoring. This approach helps development teams gain actionable feedback to strengthen maintainability and integrity while operations teams and SREs can quickly surface issues before they disrupt availability or recovery targets.
Leverage automated workflows to boost uptime and reduce outages and costs

Concert automates remediation workflows, minimizing risks and outages. This approach frees up operations teams and SREs to focus on higher-value work while reducing the need for costly external consultants. With proactive recommendations and AI-driven resilience actions, you ensure stability and efficiency at scale.
Continuously evaluate against resilience objectives and best practices

Concert helps teams continuously evaluate their resilience posture against objectives and industry best practices. This approach helps development teams build stronger code, enables SREs to ensure consistent operations and gives business leaders a clear view of resilience maturity over time.
IBM Concert resilience posture management: posture summary screenshot
IBM Concert resilience posture management: suggested actions screenshot
IBM Concert resilience posture management: non-functional requirements library
Benefits to DevOps

The standardized, data-driven assessments of Concert help development teams build applications with resilience baked in from the start—ensuring security and data integrity are evaluated continuously, not just at release milestones.

By providing clear scoring and actionable insights, Concert gives developers feedback loops that simplify maintenance, reduce technical debt and ensure long-term stability of applications.

Concert integrates siloed operational data and automates workflows, helping ops teams minimize downtime and accelerate recovery when incidents occur.

With unified views and intuitive scoring, operations teams can scale resilience practices consistently across environments while maintaining ease of use for day-to-day processes.

Concert consolidates metrics and signals across tools, providing real-time visibility that enables ops teams to identify and resolve issues before they impact users.

Integrate and extend resilience
Concert + IBM Instana® Observability

Simplify application observability, resilience and risk management. IBM Concert and Instana® integration streamlines your resilience posture assessment by automating the collection of resilience data across a broad range of non-functional requirements (NFRs). 

 Learn more about Instana
IBM Concert for Z®

IBM Concert for Z is an AI-powered IT operations management hub purpose-built to simplify and modernize mainframe resilience. Concert for Z delivers intelligent insights and automation that help teams act faster, reduce complexity and maintain availability. 

 Learn more about Concert for Z
Concert + IBM Power® infrastructure

Keeping IBM Power Systems secure and up to date is often manual, slow and error-prone. IBM Concert for Power automates the entire patch and update lifecycle—reducing downtime, minimizing risk and boosting IT productivity.

 Learn more about Power 11

Resources

IBM Concert announcements

Keep up with product and client announcements involving IBM Concert.

 Documentation

Explore official IBM Concert documentation.

 Case studies

Explore IBM Concert case studies.

 Community

Explore the IBM Concert user community.
See how Concert can move your business forward. Start a free 30-day trial or get a live demo with a product expert.

Footnotes

Read the IBM SRE case study