It all started by installing an agent, then everything was running.

“During the POC, we were able to gain valuable insights right out of the box,” Arvonen says. “I could see all the call chains being deconstructed onto a timeline, which was amazing.”

Enento’s team was thrilled to have full visibility into its containers, but also just as excited to have so much time back.

“Within the first two days, I found out we had a lack of resources somewhere I didn’t notice before,” says Jenni Huovinen, System Architect at Enento. “That’s why I was very impressed.”

To help teams focus on the metrics that mattered most to them, Enento built tailored views of specific services using the Instana solution’s Application Perspectives capabilities. And to support greater uptime and error-free services, Enento sends the solution’s Smart Alerts to its teams, helping them respond to problems as they occur.

“I don’t have to dig and troubleshoot and scratch my head so much,” says Huovinen. “I get an alert and it’s easy to find out what it’s about because you can see the stack and you can trace steps back, view into the cluster, and know what’s happening inside. That’s been the biggest benefit.”