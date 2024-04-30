The #1 credit information provider in the Nordics, Enento Group helps businesses and consumers make smart financial decisions. Innovation has long been the key to the company’s success, so when DevOps and cloud native began emerging as new standards in software delivery, Enento embraced the change.
To meet the innovation demands, Enento needed to diverge from its legacy infrastructure. The company began two related, but distinct, workstreams:
With this shift in strategy, Enento’s development and operations team was able to build and deploy software at a faster pace. But because containerized environments introduce complexity, with more components and services than any team could keep track of, the team needed to find a reliable way to maintain service quality.
Enento uses Instana to meet SLAs and achieve 99.99% availability
Real-time visibility into every service request supports faster resolution of problems
Eero Arvonen, Strategic Architect at Enento, explains: “Our solutions are designed to enable decisions that move money. Many banks are dependent on our services for making credit decisions. If our service is down, consumers may not receive their credit decisions, which have a real-life impact. So maintaining service quality is highly critical for us.”
It was time for Enento to choose a tool that could monitor all of its applications in one place. The company also defined three key criteria. The right solution would need to:
Enento found that only one solution met all requirements: IBM Instana® Observability
It all started by installing an agent, then everything was running.
“During the POC, we were able to gain valuable insights right out of the box,” Arvonen says. “I could see all the call chains being deconstructed onto a timeline, which was amazing.”
Enento’s team was thrilled to have full visibility into its containers, but also just as excited to have so much time back.
“Within the first two days, I found out we had a lack of resources somewhere I didn’t notice before,” says Jenni Huovinen, System Architect at Enento. “That’s why I was very impressed.”
To help teams focus on the metrics that mattered most to them, Enento built tailored views of specific services using the Instana solution’s Application Perspectives capabilities. And to support greater uptime and error-free services, Enento sends the solution’s Smart Alerts to its teams, helping them respond to problems as they occur.
“I don’t have to dig and troubleshoot and scratch my head so much,” says Huovinen. “I get an alert and it’s easy to find out what it’s about because you can see the stack and you can trace steps back, view into the cluster, and know what’s happening inside. That’s been the biggest benefit.”
“For our customers, this means better service. We are now able to produce new services at a faster schedule,” says Huovinen.
Today, Enento uses Instana to meet and exceed SLAs and deliver a reliable experience to customers. Through the Instana solution’s custom dashboards, Enento can customize its goals and SLAs in real time. To support their goal of maintaining over 99.99% availability, teams have the visibility to make quick code changes, and to meet the evolving needs of their customers and the rapidly evolving fintech industry.
Enento (link resides outside of ibm.com), based in Helsinki, is a leading provider of digital business and consumer information services in the Nordics. It provides data and analytics that help banks and other businesses optimize decision-making to increase sales and improve marketing. It also offers personal finance and credit information services to consumers, as well as services to help deter fraud following identity theft.
