Gen AI-driven prioritized recommendations to reduce MTTR of vulnerabilities.

Empower application owners and SREs to proactively prioritize, mitigate, and trace CVEs to ensure resilient operations.

 

Every reported vulnerability drains IT resources. Assessing its priority and impact, finding remediation paths, evaluating downstream effects, and taking action all require significant effort. IBM Concert reduces the time spent on security scan reports by 25% by identifying duplicates, allowing fixes in multiple places with the same developer, and providing supporting context.

IBM Concert also reduces Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR) by automating the triage and analysis process. With prioritized recommendations based on application impact, you'll spend less time deciding and more time resolving issues.

Why IBM Concert?

  • Unlock insights from your current tools:  Connect and dive deep into vulnerabilities  with rich AI analysis for quick fixes. Say goodbye to data silos and hello to complete risk visibility.
  • App-centric insights: Go beyond traditional infrastructure and data silos. With IBM X-Force intelligence integrated into Concert, get real-time insights into potential risks and emerging threats.
  • Risk Prioritization: Concert doesn’t just rely on CVSS scores. It goes above and beyond, leveraging gen AI to bring all the right insights together to prioritize application risks and vulnerabilities." (Risk score)
Benefits Gain full risk visibility

Consolidate the management of application CVEs into a single, interactive dashboard for complete visibility.

 Prioritize risks based on impact

Enable focused and efficient risk mitigation with gen AI-driven analysis that ranks CVEs based on their impact.

 Assess the impact of risks and vulnerabilities

Assess the "blast radius" of risks, offering insights into the operational impact of vulnerabilities.

 Get Gen AI-driven CVE mitigation recommendations

Concert uses Gen AI to provide concrete suggestions for CVE mitigation using natural language, with instant deep dives into context and follow-on actions.

 Connect existing tools for faster remediation

Turn suggested actions into actionable insights with integrations into ServiceNow, Jira and GitHub, further reducing remediation time.

 Apply learnings from past mitigation efforts

Show how CVEs have impacted your application over time and illustrate the impact of previous CVE mitigation efforts.
