Empower application owners and SREs to proactively prioritize, mitigate, and trace CVEs to ensure resilient operations.

Every reported vulnerability drains IT resources. Assessing its priority and impact, finding remediation paths, evaluating downstream effects, and taking action all require significant effort. IBM Concert reduces the time spent on security scan reports by 25% by identifying duplicates, allowing fixes in multiple places with the same developer, and providing supporting context.

IBM Concert also reduces Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR) by automating the triage and analysis process. With prioritized recommendations based on application impact, you'll spend less time deciding and more time resolving issues.

Why IBM Concert?