Gen AI-driven prioritized recommendations to reduce MTTR of vulnerabilities.
Every reported vulnerability drains IT resources. Assessing its priority and impact, finding remediation paths, evaluating downstream effects, and taking action all require significant effort. IBM Concert reduces the time spent on security scan reports by 25% by identifying duplicates, allowing fixes in multiple places with the same developer, and providing supporting context.
IBM Concert also reduces Mean Time To Resolution (MTTR) by automating the triage and analysis process. With prioritized recommendations based on application impact, you'll spend less time deciding and more time resolving issues.
Why IBM Concert?
Consolidate the management of application CVEs into a single, interactive dashboard for complete visibility.
Enable focused and efficient risk mitigation with gen AI-driven analysis that ranks CVEs based on their impact.
Assess the "blast radius" of risks, offering insights into the operational impact of vulnerabilities.
Concert uses Gen AI to provide concrete suggestions for CVE mitigation using natural language, with instant deep dives into context and follow-on actions.
Turn suggested actions into actionable insights with integrations into ServiceNow, Jira and GitHub, further reducing remediation time.
Show how CVEs have impacted your application over time and illustrate the impact of previous CVE mitigation efforts.