IBM Concert for Z

Simplify IT operations management for mainframe with AI-powered efficiency 

Built-in expertise for mainframe resilience

IBM Concert® for Z is an AI-powered IT operations management hub that transforms how organizations manage mainframe resilience by aggregating siloed data and insights to act faster and simplify operations.
Focus on critical priorities

Address issues and warnings across IBM Z® that have been grouped, ranked and prioritized for effectiveness and clarity.
Reduce MTTR of issues

Quickly resolve issues with AI-driven root cause detection and built-in recommendations tailored to your environment.
Close mainframe skill gaps  

Gain complete awareness of system health and dive into issues with built-in expert recommendations and AI agentic chat to take decisive action.
Gain unified end-to-end visibility

Understand the full impact of incidents with intuitive dashboards, topology views and real-time impact analysis.

 

Features

Anomaly detection: Use machine learning to spot issues early by identifying deviations from normal system behavior.

 

Topology mapping: View transaction-level links between applications and infrastructure for full-stack visibility.

 

Event correlation: Group and prioritize alerts across Z systems to cut noise and speed up response times.

 

AI-powered expert advice: Get precise remediation recommendations with generative AI and built-in IBM Z expertise, ensuring faster resolution of complex issues.

Use case

Maintenance risk for IBM Z

Optimize Hybrid Resilience with Concert for Z and give SecOps teams improved visibility across hybrid environments. With generative AI-driven insights, you can enables risk assessment, holistic compliance and faster troubleshooting to enhance application resilience and reduce downtime.

 Learn more about maintenance risk for Z

Maintenance risk insights: Visualize risks, prerequisites and relationships to clearly define a software upgrade roadmap.

 

Drift monitoring: Track and manage maintenance drift across z/OS® to ensure timely, consistent updates.

 

AI-based mitigation strategies: Monitor running products, track features and utilize mitigation strategies generated by watsonx.ai® to reduce risks.

 

Impact analysis: Identify APAR dependencies and apply critical updates faster to minimize disruption.

 

Certificate health visibility: Monitor IBM Z certificate health and compliance posture from a single, unified view.  

 

Compliance monitoring: Track compliance across the app lifecycle with centralized, audit-ready controls.

 

Next steps

Discover how Concert for Z turns disconnected signals into actionable insights—helping teams act faster and simplifies mainframe operations.
