Visualize, prioritize and manage risks while staying resilient
Every maintenance update requires time and attention, but unpatched maintenance can pose a serious risk. IBM Concert® gives you clear visibility into which z/OS® fixes have not been applied, helping you avoid outages and security risks from non-current software.
Eliminate manual effort by automating risk tracking, enabling your team to focus on strategic initiatives while minimizing time spent on risk identification and assessment.
Identify and prioritize high-impact fixes to make sure that systems run smoothly, avoiding disruptions to business operations.
Leverage AI assistance for timely remediation and mitigation strategies to minimize system vulnerabilities and address coverage gaps.
Track and plan maintenance automatically in a timely manner and avoid future upgrade issues.
Visualize Authorized Program Analysis Report (APAR) risks, prerequisites and relationships to proactively define your software upgrade strategy and prevent disruptions during the upgrade process.
Monitor and manage maintenance drift across all z/OS environments to drive timely updates and proactively address coverage gaps.
Monitor running products, track features, FMID (Function Modification Identifier) and mitigation strategies generated by watsonx.ai® to promote operational efficiency & reduce risks.
Use the "blast radius" to analyze APAR dependencies and prerequisites, ensuring timely application of critical updates and minimizing system risks.
IntelliMagic Vision™ for z/OS & Concert scores infrastructure performance assessments based on SLIs and SLOs to holistically evaluate health of business services and form plans to mitigate issues.
Ansible® Automation Platform for z/OS & Concert continuously monitors certificate compliance, inclusive of IBM Z®, and fosters a proactive enterprise-wide compliance policy to avoid costly penalties and infractions.
IBM Developer for z/OS & Concert analyzes configuration drift across the entire hybrid infrastructure to save time fixing change-related issues while remaining compliant with regulatory standards, such as maintaining a copy of Software Bill of Materials for all software builds
See how Concert can move your business forward. Book a meeting with an expert and get a deep dive on how Concert for IBM z can help you.