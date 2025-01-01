Maintenance risk for IBM Z

Visualize, prioritize and manage risks while staying resilient 

Avoid outages due to unapplied maintenance 

Every maintenance update requires time and attention, but unpatched maintenance can pose a serious risk. IBM Concert® gives you clear visibility into which z/OS® fixes have not been applied, helping you avoid outages and security risks from non-current software.
Reduce operational costs

Eliminate manual effort by automating risk tracking, enabling your team to focus on strategic initiatives while minimizing time spent on risk identification and assessment.  
Prevent application outages

Identify and prioritize high-impact fixes to make sure that systems run smoothly, avoiding disruptions to business operations.
Address coverage gaps

Leverage AI assistance for timely remediation and mitigation  strategies to minimize system vulnerabilities and address coverage gaps.
Minimize future upgrade challenges 

Track and plan maintenance automatically in a timely manner and avoid future upgrade issues.

How it works

Insights to maintenance risks Drift monitoring Product monitoring and mitigation strategy Impact analysis and dependency management
Related use cases Infrastructure health insights

 IntelliMagic Vision™ for z/OS & Concert scores infrastructure performance assessments based on SLIs and SLOs to holistically evaluate health of business services and form plans to mitigate issues.

 Explore IntelliMagic Vision Certificate Health  Management  

Ansible® Automation Platform for z/OS & Concert continuously monitors certificate compliance, inclusive of IBM Z®, and fosters a  proactive enterprise-wide compliance policy to avoid costly penalties and infractions.

 Explore Ansible Automation Platform Accelerate change-related troubleshooting 

IBM Developer for z/OS & Concert analyzes configuration drift across the entire hybrid infrastructure to save time fixing change-related issues while remaining compliant with regulatory standards, such as maintaining a copy of Software Bill of Materials for all software builds

 Learn more about IBM Developer
