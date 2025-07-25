Mainframe operations management

Simplify operations with a united workflow
Mainframe operators continue to face mounting challenges in monitoring their environments before they disrupt business-critical applications. One of the major concerns is managing the volume and complexity of mainframe data operations. The speed at which data must be analyzed often surpasses human capacity. As a result, visibility becomes limited with context gaps increasing operational risk.
Teams are flooded with alerts across systems, making it hard to detect what’s critical and act fast.
Fragmented tools and limited visibility delays root cause analysis and makes it hard to understand the complete context of the issue.
Without proactive insights or guided remediation, risks often go undetected until they disrupt critical services.
Declining mainframe expertise and limited corrective automation reduce confidence in resolving issues effectively.
The Concert® for IBM Z® Operations Management capability simplifies mainframe operations by unifying workflows, prioritizing events and assessing business impact. It aggregates, correlates and contextualizes events and data to help teams make faster, more confident decisions—maximizing resiliency and reducing application downtime within a single, streamlined solution.
Discover Concert for IBM Z. Harness the power of machine learning to establish baseline behaviors and detect anomalies early—before they escalate into service-impacting issues. See Concert for Z in action with a live demo or book meeting to learn more on what it can do for your business.