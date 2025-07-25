Mainframe operations management

Simplify operations with a united workflow  

Mainframe operations management UI

Business challenges

Mainframe operators continue to face mounting challenges in monitoring their environments before they disrupt business-critical applications. One of the major concerns is managing the volume and complexity of mainframe data operations. The speed at which data must be analyzed often surpasses human capacity. As a result, visibility becomes limited with context gaps increasing operational risk.
Too many events and alerts

Teams are flooded with alerts across systems, making it hard to detect what’s critical and act fast.
Fragmented visibility and context gaps

Fragmented tools and limited visibility delays root cause analysis and makes it hard to understand the complete context of the issue.
Slow and reactive risk mitigation

Without proactive insights or guided remediation, risks often go undetected until they disrupt critical services.
Shrinking mainframe expertise

Declining mainframe expertise and limited corrective automation reduce confidence in resolving issues effectively.

Aggregate, correlate and contextualize events faster

The Concert® for IBM Z® Operations Management capability simplifies mainframe operations by unifying workflows, prioritizing events and assessing business impact. It aggregates, correlates and contextualizes events and data to help teams make faster, more confident decisions—maximizing resiliency and reducing application downtime within a single, streamlined solution.  

 

Two technicians working in a data center among IBM Z servers

Benefits

Focus on what really matters
Address issues and warnings across IBM Z that have been grouped, ranked and prioritized for effectiveness and clarity.
Identify correlated events
Understand the full impact of incidents with intuitive dashboards, topology views and real-time impact analysis.
Act on built-in remediation advice
Quickly resolve issues with AI-driven root cause detection and built-in recommendations tailored to your environment.
Remove uncertainty
Gain complete awareness of system health, pinpoint problems instantly and take decisive action—all from a single, centralized platform.

How Concert for IBM Z addresses the challenge

Anomaly detection capability within IBM Concert for IBM Z

Harness the power of machine learning to establish baseline behaviors and detect anomalies early—before they escalate into service-impacting issues.  
Expert advice for IBM Concert for IBM Z

Get precise remediation recommendations with generative AI and built-in IBM Z expertise, ensuring faster resolution of complex issues.
Centralized dashboard for IBM Concert for IBM Z

Access a single-pane-of-glass view that consolidates KPIs and metrics from multiple sources, enabling seamless drill-down analysis.
Event correlation for IBM Concert for Z

Reduce noise and gain clarity with AI-driven event correlation that groups and compresses alerts based on time, topology and pattern recognition.
Topology viewer for IBM Concert for Z

Visualize business application-infrastructure relationships through an interactive, real-time graphical view.
Command console for IBM Concert for Z

Take immediate action with a built-in command console that allows you to issue commands directly from the UI to resolve identified problems efficiently.
