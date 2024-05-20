Join this webinar to discover how conversational AI and IT automation transform the management of the mainframe for IBM Z users of all experience levels.
Gartner report: The state of IBM mainframe at 60 years
Enhance IBM Z users' productivity, autonomy and confidence by simplifying access to information and automating time-consuming tasks.
Help new-to-Z users access the IBM Z domain knowledge base and get answers to their questions with conversational AI capabilities.
Enable IBM Z experts to codify their IBM Z knowledge for improved access to information and collaboration.
IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate delivers conversational AI and automation capabilities to transform how work gets done in the enterprise. Orchestrate is personalized with the skills to support the work of your team, using the tools they already use every day. With a next-generation AI assistant builder that harnesses the power of generative AI and automation, domain experts are empowered to create new and compelling AI assistants through a powerful low-code build experience.
Built upon IBM watsonx Orchestrate and in partnership with IBM Research®, watsonx Assistant for Z uses a customized large language model (LLM) and a Z domain-specific retrieval augmented generation (RAG) framework. By using watsonx Assistant for Z, you can seamlessly import existing trusted automation created with Ansible®, JCL and REXX, among others, into the product catalog and start automation through a conversational chat experience.
Imagine having accurate responses and flawless task execution at your fingertips. Join the webinar to see how conversational AI and IT automation transform IBM Z for all users.
60 years on, the IBM mainframe remains essential. As new challenges emerge, infrastructure and operations leaders can use research to maximize their IBM mainframe investments and adapt to modern demands.
Businesses rely on IBM Z® to operate their most critical applications, with mainframes handling approximately 70% of global transactions by value. Generative AI assistants provide a simpler, more productive mainframe experience.
Gen AI and automation technology can provide the answer for organizations seeking a simpler and more productive mainframe experience. Unlock productivity on the mainframe with watsonx Assistant for Z.