IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate delivers conversational AI and automation capabilities to transform how work gets done in the enterprise. Orchestrate is personalized with the skills to support the work of your team, using the tools they already use every day. With a next-generation AI assistant builder that harnesses the power of generative AI and automation, domain experts are empowered to create new and compelling AI assistants through a powerful low-code build experience.

Built upon IBM watsonx Orchestrate and in partnership with IBM Research®, watsonx Assistant for Z uses a customized large language model (LLM) and a Z domain-specific retrieval augmented generation (RAG) framework. By using watsonx Assistant for Z, you can seamlessly import existing trusted automation created with Ansible®, JCL and REXX, among others, into the product catalog and start automation through a conversational chat experience.