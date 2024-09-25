IBM watsonx Assistant for Z V2 now offers flexibility to clients to ingest their enterprise documentation for a more personalized experience

Imagine your mainframe users having accurate, curated responses to all their questions instantly at their fingertips. What if your system programmers and operators could perform both routine and complex tasks correctly every time, with minimal reliance on subject matter experts? That’s the transformation IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z aims to deliver.

IBM watsonx Assistant for Z is a generative AI assistant launched at Think 2024 earlier this year. This AI assistant uniquely combines conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and IT automation to revolutionize how your Z users engage with and manage the mainframe. It helps organizations reduce the learning curve for early-tenure professionals, boosts productivity, autonomy and confidence for all Z users, and accelerates knowledge transfer by enabling experts to codify their Z knowledge.

Building on this momentum, today we are excited to announce new product capabilities and enhancements to IBM watsonx Assistant for Z, including: