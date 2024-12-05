IBM watsonx Assistant for Z V2.1: Expanding generative AI conversations with IBM Z operational insights

Organizations are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI) to improve mainframe operations, enhance transactional workloads, accelerate modernization and close skill gaps. Revolutionizing how IBM Z® users engage with and manage the mainframes is what the IBM watsonx™ Assistant for Z is all about.

With our generative AI assistant, all IBM Z users can receive curated responses to any Z-related queries, enabling them to confidently perform both routine and complex tasks through automation.

We are excited to introduce the latest capabilities and enhancements to IBM watsonx Assistant for Z, marking the beginning of a major shift in the operations experience.

These updates now offer the ability to:

Gain operational insights on IBM Z through AI-driven conversations

Build and deploy robust automations and skill flows with ease by using a low-code Skills Studio

Lower hardware requirements and enjoy the flexibility to deploy in both on-premises and cloud environments

These advancements empower users to streamline operations and improve efficiency across their IBM Z systems.

These new updates are expected to be generally available to clients from 11 December 2024, in watsonx Assistant for Z version 2.1.

Let’s dig into the details.