Over 100 new and early-tenure professionals joined the IBM Chief Information Officer (CIO) Organization in the past 2 years to manage the IBM Z® environment. Therefore, the CIO Organization looked for ways to facilitate their onboarding process and foster a supportive learning culture for new users to work independently in day-to-day business tasks.

Also, considering that 67 of the Fortune 100 companies leverage the mainframe as their core platform, the CIO Organization saw an opportunity to expand its learning grounds. The goal was for IBM Z professionals to build their confidence and autonomy, without much dependence on Subject Matter Experts (SMEs), allowing them to focus on more strategic work.

Additionally, while working at the CIO Organization, these professionals could develop in-demand mainframe skills before they take roles in IBM Technology Expert Labs or client-facing positions through the corporate rotation program. This program aims to help participants acquire the skills that are sought after by employers.