The challenge: Manually correlating source code, runtime environments and vulnerability assessments has been a persistent pain point among application owners. This time-consuming and error-prone task not only impact app owner productivity, but it also hinders their ability to quickly address vulnerabilities and maintain application performance.

The solution: The Concert-Instana integration introduces Concert’s updated “Arena View,” which provides an intuitive visualization of the entire application topology to analyze vulnerabilities across your applications and runtime environments. By correlating source code repositories, images, deployed clusters, namespaces, runtime environments and vulnerabilities, application owners can:

Quickly assess actual risk and identify critical vulnerabilities.

Gain actionable insights into system behavior and performance.

Automatically evaluate each CVE using multiple risk metrics, including CVSS, network exposure, asset criticality and global evidence of exploitation.

Eliminate guesswork, enabling more strategic prioritization on how your SRE team addresses vulnerabilities.

This enhanced integration empowers app owners to prioritize vulnerabilities based on their potential impact and urgency for remediation.

