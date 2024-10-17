Using the Concert tool, the Software SRE team automates CVE analysis and certificate inventory.

For CVEs, the team feeds scan data from Twistlock into Concert, which generates written summaries of each CVE, including concrete, actionable suggestions for addressing vulnerabilities. It also produces an interactive map that shows how each CVE relates to all areas of the IBM SaaS platform.

“Concert does the cross-reference and gives us the contextual information: Here’s the CVE, here are the risks associated with it, here’s the mitigation, and here’s the applicability of it. That’s really helped,” says Velasco. “We had all these different squads doing that same operation in silos, whereas Concert’s bringing us together, allowing us to aggregate that information.”

Velasco adds that the team uses the Concert chat feature, powered by the IBM watsonx™ platform, to expand their understanding of the actual risks posed by CVEs. This deeper knowledge allows them to accelerate prioritization and address the most critical items more quickly. “Our SRE teams can ask questions that weren’t possible to answer before: What is our risk posture across the organization, across IBM Software, across the vast array of disparate teams, technologies, and applications? Concert gives me the ability to see, for a given application, specifically what components or packages are really introducing risk—and how much. We can see potential impact throughout the software development lifecycle and production environments, including runtime.”

For certificates, the team now uses Concert to cross-check existing certificates against the list of managed certificates. The solution automatically verifies non-managed items and alerts the team about expired or non-managed certificates.

Finally, the Software SRE team also uses the workflow management feature of Concert, which integrates with tools like JIRA, ServiceNow and Git. The feature helps streamline the assignment and management of tickets, which prompts faster responses where mitigations are needed.