The principle behind SRE is that using software code to automate oversight of large software systems is a more scalable and sustainable strategy than manual intervention - especially as those systems extend or migrate to the cloud.

SRE can also reduce or remove much of the natural friction between development teams because some teams want to continually release new or updated software into production. However, operations teams don't want to release any type of update or new software without being sure it won't cause outages or other operations problems. As a result, while not strictly required for DevOps, SRE aligns closely with DevOps principles and can play an important role in DevOps success.

The concept of SRE is credited to Ben Treynor Sloss, VP of engineering at Google, who famously wrote that "SRE is what happens when you ask a software engineer to design an operations team."