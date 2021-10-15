What is observability?

Observability provides deep visibility into modern distributed applications for faster, automated problem identification and resolution.

In IT and cloud computing, observability involves using software tools and practices. These tools are for aggregating, correlating and analyzing a steady stream of performance data from a distributed application along with the hardware and network it runs on. This process helps to effectively monitor, troubleshoot and debug applications and networks. The goal is to meet customer experience expectations, service level agreements (SLAs) and other business requirements.

A relatively new IT topic, observability is often mischaracterized as an overhyped buzzword, or a “rebranding” of system monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), and network performance management (NPM). In fact, observability is a natural evolution of APM and NPM data collection methods that better addresses the increasingly rapid, distributed and dynamic nature of cloud-native application deployments. Observability doesn’t replace monitoring—it enables better monitoring, and better APM and NPM.

The term “observability” comes from control theory, an area of engineering concerned with automating control of a dynamic system. Examples include regulating the flow of water through a pipe, or controlling the speed of an automobile over inclines and declines, based on feedback from the system.