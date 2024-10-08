What is site reliability engineering (SRE)?

SRE supports resiliency, redundancy and reliability in the DevOps cycle and deals with the day-to-day implementation of software programs. Site reliability engineers generally follow the fifty-fifty rule: they dedicate half their time to solving customer problems such as managing escalations and responding to incidents and the other half to automating IT operations. These operations include production system management, change management, incident response and emergency response.

SRE teams bridge the gap between how software developers want programs to function and how they function in real-world situations. Site reliability engineers work directly with customers to troubleshoot their issues and collect data on user experience. SRE teams feed this data back to development teams giving them deeper insights on how the software is performing and what updates need to be made.

SREs understand that failures are inevitable. Their job is to both identify (through processes such as root cause analysis) the cause of immediate issues and to use monitoring and logging data to predict potential future failures. Then, they set up automations to solve these issues, building resiliency and redundancy into the system.

This automated oversight of large-scale software systems reduces the need for system administrators to manually complete IT operations tasks. Eliminating manual functions helps IT teams save time, execute operations tasks more accurately and focus on maintaining application performance.