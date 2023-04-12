What is a root cause analysis?

Issues and mishaps are inevitable in any organization, even in the best of circumstances. While it could be tempting to simply address symptoms of the problem as they materialize, addressing symptoms is an inherently reactive process that all but guarantees a recurring—and often worsening—series of problems.

Ethical, proactive, well-run companies and organizations with a reactive approach will both encounter problems, but the former will experience fewer and recover faster because they prioritize root cause analyses.

Root cause analysis helps organizations decipher the root cause of the problem, identify the appropriate corrective actions and develop a plan to prevent future occurrences. It aims to implement solutions to the underlying problem for more efficient operations overall.