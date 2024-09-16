What is debugging?

Coding errors such as logical errors, runtime errors, syntax errors and semantic errors can lead to crashes, incorrect or inaccurate outputs, security vulnerabilities and data loss. Unlike software testing, which enables developers to investigate the effects of these errors in a program’s source code, debugging seeks the root cause and remediation of these errors.

Through the debugging process, software developers conduct root cause analysis to make sure bugs that are found in computer programs are fixed and do not happen again. Bugs can negatively impact software stability, reliability and user experience. Debugging tools and strategies help optimize the debugging process.