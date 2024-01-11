What is hybrid cloud architecture?

Today’s hybrid cloud computing approach involves a unified platform for discovering, operating and managing on-premises, private and public cloud data and resources. A combination of hybrid cloud platforms and tools unify compute, storage, networking databases analytics and security functions to provide consistency and reliability throughout the diversified hybrid cloud landscape.

Common hybrid cloud platforms featuring pre-configured hardware, software and services include AWS Outposts, Google Cloud Platform, VMware Hybrid Cloud and Red Hat OpenShift. Each platform typically incorporates standard cloud technologies like Kubernetes to orchestrate container-based services and other software-based features. These unified management tools for monitoring, allocating and managing those resources from a single pane of glass provide an IT and network management strategy used to consolidate multiple monitoring tools and data feeds into a single interface.

Here’s a rundown of the critical functions associated with a hybrid cloud management platform:

Resource management: Hybrid-cloud-managed service tools help stakeholders allocate and reallocate resources across on-premises and cloud environments based on application requirements. For instance, an organization like a financial institution can use a private cloud to keep sensitive customer information and use the public cloud to test new applications, such as mobile banking apps.

Workload orchestration: Hybrid cloud architectures use container orchestration tools (such as, Kubernetes or Docker Swarm) to automate containerized workloads. These technologies help developers to quickly deploy, run and sync their containers on clusters of servers at different locations. They also enhance the scalability of containerized workloads, which means DevOps and other teams can automatically add the Kubernetes clusters that run containerized applications as needed, resulting in less downtime and optimal performance.

Data integration: Hybrid environments gather and process data from various diverse sources, which calls for data integration—the process of combining data from multiple source systems to create a unified view.

Data management solutions for hybrid cloud include data analytics software platforms that collect, organize and analyze data using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. Many of these data integration tools incorporate the design concept of a data fabric, which runs on top of the diverse technologies in a hybrid environment, combining data from multiple source systems to create a unified view.

Data governance: Data governance tools provide another technology layer in hybrid cloud architecture for organizations to create and maintain policies and protocols that outline how their data must be stored, managed and used according to compliance and regulatory standards.

Security: Hybrid cloud security involves the technologies and best practices used to protect an organization’s sensitive information in an environment where data and applications flow across a combination of on-premises, private cloud and public cloud platforms. The security layer of hybrid cloud architecture involves technical controls like encryption, network authentication and management software: