What is provisioning?

The term is used (sometimes loosely) in various ways in IT, but generally means to make something available for use. Provisioning is an early step in the deployment process and is not to be confused with configuration. Once resources like servers, network components, applications or devices are provisioned, they are then configured according to organizational or user specifications, deployed, managed and maintained over their lifecycle.

Effective provisioning is important because it helps keep IT environments secure and enables businesses to make the most efficient use of information technology resources to maximize profit and productivity.