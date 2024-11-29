What is infrastructure as code (IaC)?

Read time
Infrastructure as code (IaC) uses high-level descriptive coding language to automate the management and provisioning of IT infrastructure.
This automation eliminates the need for developers to manually provision and manage servers, operating systems, database connections, data storage and other infrastructure elements every time they want to develop, test or deploy a software application.
In an era when it's not uncommon for an enterprise to deploy hundreds of applications into production environments every day and when infrastructure is constantly being spun up, torn down and scaled up and down in response to developer and user demands, it's essential for an organization to automate infrastructure. This allows organizations to control costs, reduce risks and respond with speed to new business opportunities and competitive threats. IaC makes this automation possible.
Infrastructure as code is also essential to DevOps workflows and is indispensable to a competitively paced software delivery lifecycle. IaC enables DevOps teams to rapidly create and version infrastructure in the same way they version source code. IaC also allows them to track these versions to avoid inconsistency among IT environments that can lead to serious issues during deployment.
In a 2024 study from Precedence Research, the global infrastructure as code market size was estimated to be worth approximately USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.40 billion by 2034, growing at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.42% over the forecast period 2024-2034.1
The increased demand for cloud computing services, DevOps adoption, enhanced security, cost efficiency and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are chief contributors to the growth in the IaC market.
Check out this lightboard video for a full rundown on IaC.
The many advantages of infrastructure as code (IaC) include:
IaC automation dramatically speeds the provisioning of infrastructure for development, testing and production. This includes scaling or taking down production infrastructure as needed.
Because it codifies and documents everything, IaC can even automate the provisioning of legacy infrastructure, which might otherwise be governed by time-consuming processes (like pulling a ticket).
With IaC, new environments or infrastructure are provisioned reliably compared to manual processes, which can result in mistakes due to human errors. Also, IaC uses version control systems like Git to manage infrastructure code. This provides an audit trail for code changes and the ability for teams to test changes before they go live, enhancing reliability.
Configuration drift occurs when ad hoc configuration changes and updates result in mismatched development, test and deployment environments. This can result in issues at deployment, security vulnerabilities and risks when developing applications and services that need to meet strict regulatory compliance standards. IaC prevents drift by provisioning the same environment every time.
IaC can confidently accelerate every phase of the software delivery lifecycle by simplifying provisioning and ensuring infrastructure consistency. Developers can swiftly provision sandboxes, continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) and continuous deployment environments.
Development teams can quickly provision full-fidelity test environments, and operations teams can provide infrastructure for security and user-acceptance testing with speed. When the code passes testing, teams can deploy the application and the production infrastructure it runs on in one step.
To maximize efficiency in organizations without IaC, provisioning is typically delegated to a few skilled engineers or IT staffers. If one of these specialists leaves the organization, others are sometimes left to reconstruct the process. IaC ensures that provisioning intelligence always remains with the organization.
IaC enhances team collaboration through standardized processes, automated provisioning and a shared codebase. This capability supports faster deployment cycles, reduces errors and improves communication.
In IaC environments, application programming interfaces (APIs) manage resources, services and their dependencies rather than through a portal or command line.
In addition to dramatically reducing the time, effort and specialized skill required to provision and scale infrastructure, IaC lets organizations take maximum advantage of cloud computing's consumption-based cost structure. It also enables developers to spend less time on plumbing and more time developing innovative, mission-critical software solutions.
Provisioning traditional IT is a time-consuming and costly process. First, it requires the physical setup of the hardware. Then, expert personnel must manually configure operating systems, software and connections to middleware, networks and storage.
Virtualization and cloud-native development eliminate the problem of physical hardware management, enabling developers to provision their own virtual servers or containers on demand.
However, provisioning virtualized infrastructure still distracts developers' focus from coding. It also requires them to repeat provisioning work for every new deployment. Lastly, it doesn't provide an easy way to track environment changes and prevent inconsistencies that impact deployments.
Infrastructure as code (IaC) goes to the final step of enabling developers to effectively "order up" fully documented, versioned infrastructure by running a script. Instead of manually configuring infrastructure components, IaC uses code to define infrastructure as a set of reusable templates that can be version-controlled, tested and deployed with greater speed and consistency.
IaC promotes breaking down infrastructure such as networks, virtual machines (VMs), load balancers, services and connection topology into smaller, reusable modules. This feature promotes easier infrastructure management, better maintainability and the ability to combine different components as needed, essentially treating infrastructure components such as modular building blocks.
An important decision to make when automating infrastructure with infrastructure as code (IaC) and when choosing an IaC solution is whether to establish mutable or immutable infrastructure.
Mutable infrastructure is infrastructure that can be modified or updated after it is originally provisioned. Mutable infrastructure allows development teams to make ad hoc server customizations to more closely fit development or application requirements or respond to an emergent security issue. But, it also undermines a key IaC benefit—the ability to maintain consistency between deployments or within versions—and can make infrastructure version tracking much more difficult.
Most IaC is implemented as immutable infrastructure—infrastructure that cannot be modified once originally provisioned. If immutable infrastructure needs to be changed, it must be replaced with new infrastructure. Because new infrastructure can be spun up quickly on the cloud—particularly with IaC—immutable infrastructure is much more feasible and practical than it sounds.
Immutable infrastructure takes IaC to the next logical step, essentially hardening IaC to further ensure the benefits that it offers. It all but eliminates configuration drift and makes it even easier to maintain consistency between the test and deployment environments. It also makes it easier to maintain and track infrastructure versions and to confidently roll back to any version when necessary.
When choosing an IaC solution, it's also important to understand the difference between a declarative or an imperative approach to infrastructure automation.
In most organizations, the declarative approach—also known as the functional approach—is the best fit. In the declarative approach, you specify the wanted final state of the infrastructure you want to provision. The IaC software then handles the rest—spinning up the virtual machine or container, installing and configuring the necessary software, resolving system and software interdependencies and managing versioning.
The chief downside of the declarative approach is that it typically requires a skilled administrator to set up and manage, and these administrators often specialize in their preferred solution.
In the imperative approach, also known as the procedural approach, the solution helps developers prepare automation scripts that provision infrastructure 1 specific step at a time. While this can be more work to manage as 1 scale, it can be easier for existing administrative staff to understand. It can use configuration scripts that are already in place.
Choosing a declarative or imperative approach is analogous to using a GPS or following turn-by-turn instructions. You enter an address with a GPS, and the GPS does the rest, plotting the fastest route and avoiding traffic. However, you probably need an expert to explain why the GPS made its choices.
The turn-by-turn instructions are based on personal experience. The provider knows the route and why they chose it. However, if you encounter obstacles or want to optimize the route, you must call for help or do the work yourself.
Today, many open source and proprietary tools are available for managing infrastructure as code (IaC). Moreover, IaC configuration management tools use an array of programming language specifications, including Python, Go, JavaScript (TypeScript), Java and C#. This allows teams to write code in a language with which they are familiar.
All of the major cloud service providers (CSPs)—Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), IBM Cloud®—offer IaC platforms and tools:
While many open source IaC tools are available, Ansible and Terraform are the most commonly adopted tools. These tools help manage infrastructure across on-premises data centers, hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. They also integrate with popular CSP technology.
Ansible is an open source community project sponsored by Red Hat® and designed to help organizations automate provisioning, configuration management and application deployment.
A declarative automation tool, Ansible lets you create "playbooks" (written in the YAML configuration language) to specify the wanted state for your infrastructure and then provides the provisioning for you. Ansible is a popular choice for automating the provisioning of Docker containers and Kubernetes deployments.
Terraform is another declarative provisioning and infrastructure orchestration tool that lets engineers automate the provisioning of all aspects of their enterprise, including cloud-based and on-premises infrastructure.
Terraform works with all the leading cloud providers and lets you automate the build-out of resources across multiple providers in parallel, regardless of where physical servers, DNS servers or databases reside. It can also provision applications written in any language.
Most Terraform configurations are written using the native syntax of the HashiCorp Configuration Language (HCL). Terraform also supports an alternative syntax that is JSON-compatible.
Unlike Ansible, Terraform does not offer configuration management capabilities. However, it works hand-in-hand with configuration management tools to automatically provision infrastructure in the state described by configuration files. It also automatically updates provisionings when necessary in response to configuring infrastructure changes.
Other popular open source IaC tools and solutions include:
AI is transforming infrastructure as code, allowing organizations to rapidly adapt to changing demands across hybrid cloud environments, streamlining the application code development process and minimizing manual configuration errors while maintaining high levels of system availability and efficiency.
AI-infused IaC provides automatic infrastructure code generation, predictive analytics, optimal resource allocation and more. For instance, AI-driven automation equips IaC platforms with the ability to detect anomalies and trigger self-healing capabilities, which reduce downtime.
AI also enhances security through continuous analysis that enables compliance monitoring and threat detection in response to data breaches to improve overall DevSecOps practices.
1 Infrastructure as Code Market Size, Share and Trends 2024 to 2034, Precedence Research, September 2024
Discover how IBM Turbonomic helps manage cloud spend and application performance, with a potential 247% ROI over 3 years.
Learn best practices and considerations for selecting a cloud optimization solution from PeerSpot members who use Turbonomic.
Learn how users of IBM Turbonomic achieved sustainable IT and reduced their environmental footprint while assuring application performance.
Rethink your business with AI and IBM automation, which helps make IT systems more proactive, processes more efficient and people more productive.
Step up IT automation and operations with generative AI, aligning every aspect of your IT infrastructure with business priorities.
IT automation software from IBM Z plays a crucial role in providing high-end solutions that monitor, control and automate an extensive range of system elements across your enterprise's hardware and software resources.