What is infrastructure as code (IaC)?

This automation eliminates the need for developers to manually provision and manage servers, operating systems, database connections, data storage and other infrastructure elements every time they want to develop, test or deploy a software application.

In an era when it's not uncommon for an enterprise to deploy hundreds of applications into production environments every day and when infrastructure is constantly being spun up, torn down and scaled up and down in response to developer and user demands, it's essential for an organization to automate infrastructure. This allows organizations to control costs, reduce risks and respond with speed to new business opportunities and competitive threats. IaC makes this automation possible.

Infrastructure as code is also essential to DevOps workflows and is indispensable to a competitively paced software delivery lifecycle. IaC enables DevOps teams to rapidly create and version infrastructure in the same way they version source code. IaC also allows them to track these versions to avoid inconsistency among IT environments that can lead to serious issues during deployment.

In a 2024 study from Precedence Research, the global infrastructure as code market size was estimated to be worth approximately USD 1.06 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 9.40 billion by 2034, growing at a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.42% over the forecast period 2024-2034.1

The increased demand for cloud computing services, DevOps adoption, enhanced security, cost efficiency and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) are chief contributors to the growth in the IaC market.

Check out this lightboard video for a full rundown on IaC.