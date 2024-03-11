What is Kubernetes?

Docker is the most popular tool for creating and running Linux® containers. While early forms of containers were introduced decades ago (with technologies such as FreeBSD Jails and AIX Workload Partitions), containers were democratized in 2013 when Docker brought them to the masses with a new developer-friendly and cloud-friendly implementation.

Docker began as an open source project, but today, it also refers to Docker Inc., the company that produces Docker—a commercial container toolkit that builds on the open source project and contributes those improvements back to the open source community.

Docker was built on traditional Linux container technology but enables more granular virtualization of Linux kernel processes and adds features to make containers more accessible for developers to build, deploy, manage and secure.

While alternative container runtime platforms exist today like Open Container Initiative (OCI), CoreOS and Canonical (Ubuntu) LXD, Docker is the dominant choice. Moreover, Docker has become synonymous with containers and is sometimes mistaken as a competitor to complimentary technologies like Kubernetes.

Today, Docker and Kubernetes are the leading containerization tools, with Docker dominating 82% of the market and Kubernetes controlling 11.52% market share in 2024.