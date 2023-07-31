What is Kubernetes monitoring?

Pod-level monitoring is necessary for ensuring individual pods within a Kubernetes cluster are functioning properly. This involves looking at three types of metrics: Kubernetes metrics, container metrics and application metrics.



1. Kubernetes metrics



Monitoring Kubernetes metrics helps ensure all pods in a Kubernetes deployment are running and healthy.



Number of pod instances: If the current number of instances a pod has compared to how many were expected is low, the cluster might be out of resources.



Pod status: Understanding if pods are running and how many are pending, failed or terminated provides visibility into their availability and stability.



Pod restarts: Monitoring the number of times a pod restarts indicates the stability of the application within the pod. With frequent restarts, an underlying problem such as crashes or resource constraints may be the issue.



CPU usage: Monitoring the CPU consumption of a pod helps identify potential performance bottlenecks and ensure that pods have sufficient processing resources.



Memory usage: Monitoring the memory consumption of a pod helps detect memory leaks or excessive memory usage that could impact an application’s stability.



Network usage: Monitoring the bytes sent/received of a pod provides insights into its communication patterns and helps identify any networking issues.



Kubernetes metrics also include health checks, network data and how the on-progress deployment is going (i.e. number of instances changed from an older version to a new one).



2. Container metrics



Monitoring pod container metrics help determine how close you are to the resource limits you’ve configured. These metrics also allow you to detect pods stuck in a CrashLoopBackoff.



CPU usage/throttling: Monitoring how running containers are consuming CPU helps identify those that are resource-intensive or creating bottlenecks, which might impact the overall performance of the cluster. Tracking CPU throttling metrics highlights if containers are being limited in their CPU usage due to resource constraints or misconfigurations.



Memory usage: Monitoring how running containers are consuming memory brings attention to issues such as memory leaks, excessive memory usage or insufficient memory allocation, which might be affecting container stability and overall system performance.



Network traffic/errors: Monitoring the network traffic of containers, as well as errors such as packet loss or connection failures, helps assess their communication patterns and excessive network usage or unexpected spikes in traffic.



3. Application metrics



Monitoring application metrics help measure the performance and availability of applications running inside Kubernetes pods. These metrics are typically developed by the Kubernetes application itself and relate to the business rules it addresses, such as latency, responsiveness, error rates and response times.

