Home Compute and servers Kubernetes Service Kubernetes tutorials: Hands-on labs with certification
Interactive browser-based training for deploying and operating a cluster on IBM Cloud® Kubernetes Service. No downloads or configuration required.
Start by creating an account Explore Kubernetes (1:35)
One employee stands and leads a discussion during a meeting in a conference room
Introduction

Get acquainted with IBM CloudLabs and Kubernetes technology.

 Kubernetes explained

Get a comprehensive view of all things Kubernetes.

 Containerization explained

Explore the history, benefits and advantages of using the technology.
Experience a real Kubernetes cluster environment. Available for 4 hours. Our interactive labs provide a preconfigured environment and step-by-step guide to help you gain familiarity with the IBM Cloud Kubernetes Service and other IBM Cloud® services to extend the Kubernetes cluster. Step 1

Create your IBM Cloud account at no cost.

 Start the labs Step 2

Complete the Kubernetes tutorial coursework.

 Step 3

Put your knowledge to the test and earn a certification badge after passing a quiz.
Kubernetes certification coursework View learning path Containers and Kubernetes essentials

Learn the core concepts of Kubernetes and how to use Docker containers on Kubernetes.

 Scalable web applications on Kubernetes

Learn how to scaffold a web application, run it locally in a container and deploy it to a Kubernetes cluster.

 Analyze logs and monitor application health

Learn how to analyze different types of logs and monitor the performance of your applications and clusters.
Kubernetes resources

 

 
Debug and log Kubernetes app Setup your own instance of a chatbot and deploy it to Kubernetes Monitor your app in Kubernetes with Prometheus and Spring Boot Create a pipeline to build and deploy to a container registry
Learn Kubernetes basics Kubernetes vs. Docker Containers: An essential guide What is Istio?
Find out more