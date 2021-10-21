The public cloud provider owns and administers the data centers where customers’ workloads run. Service providers assume responsibility for all hardware and infrastructure maintenance and provide high-bandwidth network connectivity to ensure rapid access to applications and data. The cloud provider also manages the underlying virtualization software. In its simplest form, the public cloud model is the computing version of the “utility” model we all use when consuming electricity or water in our homes.

Public cloud resources might be accessible for free, or access might be sold according to subscription-based or pay-per-usage pricing models.

Public cloud architectures are multi-tenant environments—users share a pool of virtual resources that are automatically provisioned for and allocated to individual tenants through a self-service interface. This means that multiple tenants’ workloads might be running CPU instances running on a shared physical server at the same time. However, each cloud tenant’s data is logically isolated from that of other tenants.

The rise and adoption of public cloud services is one of the most important shifts in the history of enterprise computing. The global market for public cloud computing has grown rapidly over the past few years, and analysts forecast that this trend will continue; Gartner predicts that worldwide public cloud revenues will exceed USD 330 billion by the end of 2022.

Many enterprises are moving portions of their computing infrastructure to the public cloud because public cloud services are elastic and readily scalable, flexibly adjusting to meet changing workload demands. Others are attracted by the promise of greater efficiency and fewer wasted resources since customers pay only for what they use. Still, others seek to reduce spending on hardware and on-premises infrastructures.

