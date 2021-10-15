A VPC allows an enterprise to define and control a virtual network that is logically isolated from all other public cloud tenants, creating a private, secure space on the public cloud.

Imagine that a cloud provider's infrastructure is a residential apartment building with multiple families living inside. Being a public cloud tenant is akin to sharing an apartment with a few roommates. In contrast, having a VPC is like having your own private condominium—no one else has the key, and no one can enter the space without your permission.

A VPC's logical isolation is implemented by using virtual network functions and security features that give an enterprise customer granular control over which IP addresses or cloud applications can access particular resources. This function is analogous to the "friends-only" or "public/private" controls on social media accounts that restrict who can or can't see your otherwise public posts.

VPC falls under the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) category, one of the four most popular cloud service offerings, along with platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS) and serverless. All top cloud service providers offer VPC solutions, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud®, Oracle Cloud Platform, VMware and more.

Industries that require high levels of security, privacy and control over their data, including healthcare, finance and government, often favor VPCs. According to a Future Market Insights, Inc. report, the virtual private cloud (VPC) market share is predicted to grow from USD 38.8 billion in 2022 to USD 129.6 billion in 2032.1 The drivers behind this growth include the rising demand for simple installation and low-cost disaster recovery (DR) solutions and the growing adoption of virtual private cloud among small and medium businesses.2

Check out this video with Ryan Sumner from IBM Cloud for a deeper dive into VPC, its architecture and its benefits.