Single pane of glass monitoring is an IT and network management strategy used to consolidate multiple monitoring tools and data feeds into a single interface, giving IT teams a unified view of the health and performance of their applications, networks and systems. IBM® Instana® Observability enables you to do all of this, and more.

Instana provides a centralized view of your entire IT estate by easily integrating with your application and infrastructure environments and consolidating performance data from multiple tools into a single dashboard. This single pane of glass view allows your IT teams to easily correlate metrics, traces and logs in real time. With AI-powered analytics and automatic root cause analysis, Instana helps identify and resolve issues before they become critical problems, enabling optimal performance and availability of your entire IT ecosystem.