Single pane of glass monitoring is an IT and network management strategy used to consolidate multiple monitoring tools and data feeds into a single interface, giving IT teams a unified view of the health and performance of their applications, networks and systems. IBM® Instana® Observability enables you to do all of this, and more.
Instana provides a centralized view of your entire IT estate by easily integrating with your application and infrastructure environments and consolidating performance data from multiple tools into a single dashboard. This single pane of glass view allows your IT teams to easily correlate metrics, traces and logs in real time. With AI-powered analytics and automatic root cause analysis, Instana helps identify and resolve issues before they become critical problems, enabling optimal performance and availability of your entire IT ecosystem.
Instana automatically discovers and maps all infrastructure components, services and their dependencies. This ensures that new instances, containers and applications are automatically detected and mapped. AI-powered analytics can detect changes in the environment and update dependency maps accordingly.
Instana provides a single pane of monitoring solution that allows anyone across DevOps, SRE, platform and ITOps teams to get the data they want, with the context they need. This collaborative approach enables teams to easily share insights, troubleshoot problems and resolve issues faster.
Since using Instana for cloud-based container observability, the DevOps team at Dealerware was able to reduce delivery latency by 98%—from 10 minutes to nearly 12 seconds. The team continues to use Instana to drive toward a latency goal of less than 250 milliseconds.
Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.
Cloud migration with IBM Instana Observability helps you plan and execute a move to the cloud while maintaining application performance and stability every step of the way.
Cloud monitoring with IBM Instana Observability helps you monitor the health and performance of your hybrid cloud ecosystem to make the most of your cloud migration investment.
IBM Instana Observability gives everyone across the enterprise user-friendly access to the data they want with the context they need to deliver rapid issue prevention and remediation.