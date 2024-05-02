When the product team brought the goal of 500% growth to the engineering team, the initial response was, “We’ll need to monitor it. How do we do that best?”

The Dealerware DevOps team remembered seeing a demo of IBM Instana® Observability technology at a DevOps Days conference a couple years prior. The Instana application monitoring solution offered an seamless launch, with a single agent that automatically detects what’s running and collects data from it.

Once the Instana agent has been installed into Dealerware’s Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS) clusters, it automatically discovers all the containers running in the pods, services and endpoints, and the dependencies between them. The agent automatically captures and indexes error messages against each endpoint and rolls them up to the service and application level.

The Instana solution also offers monitoring for the microservices and cloud-native technologies, such as EKS and the full AWS stack that Dealerware now uses. The customizable Instana dashboards provide rich visualization of application dependencies and performance metrics. The flexibility is important for potential future target users beyond the DevOps and product teams.

After moving to a better performing environment, observability, monitoring and scaling abilities were just what Dealerware needed to control latency.



Generally, observability tools collect and display data from the system that teams want to monitor. But data requires meaningful and actionable analysis. The better your analysis capabilities are, the more valuable your investments in observability and monitoring become.

That is where Instana shines. IBM Instana Observability offers automatic detection of whole environments, with comprehensive monitoring of EKS clusters. The Instana agent does all the heavy lifting without additional configuration:

Auto-injection into containers at runtime

Rich visualization of application dependencies and performance metrics

Comprehensive mapping of all application dependencies

There is a trace for every request—no sampling. Instana provides full visibility, monitors end-user transaction requests and provides the relevant correlated back-end requests.



Instana also enables alerting across three categories:



Changes—small events such as changes to container labels or hosts spinning up or down

Issues—low-level events such as CPU usage spikes or container limits being reached

Incidents—more complex sets of events, including machine learning informing when an application looks less-than-perfect, with a historical view to show what led to the incident

These alerts provide insight into what occurred before troubleshooting even begins. It’s not just application performance management (APM), but a real-time infrastructure monitoring, platform monitoring, end-user monitoring and intelligent alerting system.