What is block storage?

Block storage is not alone in the world of data storage. Developers also use other systems, such as object storage and file storage. While the ultimate goal of each is to provide data to users and applications, each of those storage methods goes about storing and retrieving data differently.

Object storage

Object storage, which is also known as object-based storage, breaks data files up into pieces called objects. It then stores those objects in a single repository, which can be spread out across multiple networked systems.

In practice, applications manage all of the objects, eliminating the need for a traditional file system. Each object receives a unique ID, which applications use to identify the object. And each object stores metadata—information about the files stored in the object.

One important difference between object storage and block storage is how each handles metadata. In object storage, metadata can be customized to include additional, detailed information about the data files stored in the object.

For example, the metadata accompanying a video file could be customized to tell where the video was made and the type of camera used to shoot it. It can even include details such as what subjects were captured in each frame. In block storage, metadata is limited to basic file attributes.

Block storage is best suited for static files that aren’t changed often because any change made to a file results in the creation of a new object.

File storage

File storage, which is also referred to as file-level or file-based storage, is normally associated with Network Attached Storage (NAS) technology. NAS presents storage to users and applications using the same ideology as a traditional network file system.

In other words, the user or application receives data through directory trees, folders and individual files. This functions similarly to a local hard disk drive. However, NAS or the network operating system (NOS) handle access rights, file sharing, file locking and other controls.

File storage can be very easy to configure, but access to data is constrained by a single path to the data, which can impact performance compared to block or object storage. File storage also only operates with common file-level protocols, such as a New Technology File System (NTFS) for Windows or a Network File System (NFS) for Linux. This could limit usability across dissimilar systems.

Watch Bradley Knapp explain the two most commonly used storage types: block and file storage, including their differences, benefits and use cases.