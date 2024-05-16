Home Storage IBM Cloud File Storage IBM Cloud File Storage
Flash-backed, durable, fast and flexible NFS-based file storage—with customizable IOPS and predictable billing
Provision IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC Provision IBM Cloud File Storage for Classic
IT Engineer standing beside open server rack cabinets
Save USD 1,000

Get USD 1,000 in credits to use toward any of your new VPC resources—including all compute, network and storage components.

 Create an account Apply code VPC1000
What is IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC?

IBM Cloud File Storage for Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) provides secure, persistent, cloud NFSv4.1 file storage. This data storage allows you to create zonal file shares for IBM Cloud Virtual Servers on Virtual Private Cloud. Get total control and help minimize costs with flash-backed architecture. Create file shares from 10–32,000 GB, and provision it with a variety of flexible options to quickly adjust to changes in workload demands.
Learn more

Features of File Storage for VPC

Read more
Flexible customization Provision shares from 10 GB up to 32,000 GB in capacity. You can increase the capacity of an existing file share and adjust IOPS up or down to meet your performance needs.
Smart and safe management Stay confident with storage designed to protect against data loss during maintenance or failures with data encryption-at-rest, encryption-in-transit and replication.
Durability Avoid data loss during maintenance or failures without creating system-level RAID arrays.
Global footprint File shares are provisioned alongside your cloud servers in IBM Cloud® Data Centers around the world.
Start your IBM Cloud journey with free learning—and more.
Related products IBM Cloud Block Storage for VPC

Get local disk performance using SAN persistence and durability.

 IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers

Build your own SAN/NAS environment with high-capacity bare metal servers and appliance options.

 IBM Cloud Object Storage

Access unstructured data anywhere in the world with a self-service portal backed by RESTful APIs.

 IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions

Seamlessly modernize you VMware workloads and applications with IBM Cloud.
Getting started on IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC in minutes

Sign up for IBM Cloud to get started with IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC.

 Create an account Provision IBM Cloud File Storage for VPC