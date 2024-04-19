Corporate training must address the needs of a diverse workforce with varying learning styles, skill levels and job functions. EdTech companies walk the tightrope of providing customization that caters to individual needs but must do so in a scalable and cost-effective way. One-size-fits-all training will be less effective, and one-to-one personalization is extremely difficult to achieve with current technology and at a reasonable price point for most corporations.
The challenges include:
The personalization challenge can be significantly addressed through the implementation of an AI agent named STU (for Scalable, Tailored, Understanding, and in honor of Stuart Russell, the computer scientist known for his contributions to the development of AI). STU, built using the IBM Watson® Discovery, IBM® watsonx Assistant and IBM watsonx.ai™ solutions on IBM Cloud®, acts as a personalized learning companion for each learner.
STU’s functionality:
The implementation of STU (the generative AI-powered learning companion, has yielded transformative results for both learners and for GK Cloud Solution itself.
Benefits for learners:
The power of IBM Watson:
Business Impact for GK Cloud Solutions:
Overall, STU’s success demonstrates the transformative power of AI in corporate and consumer training. By applying IBM Watson Discovery, watsonx Assistant and watsonx.ai on IBM Cloud, the EdTech firm has not only enhanced the learning experience for its customers but also achieved significant business benefits. The company was able to achieve this with a very agile workflow, including a pre-deployment pilot and a proof of concept (POC) done by IBM Client Engineering teams. A seamless pilot to production deployment in collaboration with the IBM Customer Success team fuelled improved efficiency and successful business outcomes.
“GK Cloud has revolutionized the field through its transformative journey, fuelled by a passion for technology and a clear vision. A star customer leveraging watsonx, we see a strong potential in STU’s widespread presence and influence in the EdTech domain,” says Kiran Raghupathy, Director, Customer Success Leader, ISA, at IBM.
GK Cloud Solutions (link resides outside of ibm.com) delivers technology-focused learning services and professional development solutions to businesses across the globe. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, the company offers wide range of training courses from OEMs (Google, Microsoft and many more) to specially crafted AI courses and all the niche technologies with global certifications.
