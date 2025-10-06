IBM Cloud: AI-ready, secure, and hybrid by design

An enterprise cloud platform designed for even the most regulated industries, delivering a highly resilient, performant, secure and compliant cloud.
A collage of geometric shapes and two men working on computers

IBM TechXchange 2025

Learn how to accelerate your AI and modernization journey with IBM Cloud, earn top certifications and network with peers

Close-up angle of Business people doing a handshake
Trusted

Differentiated service proposition for enterprise clients

“Most reliable cloud we’ve ever used globally”  - Robert Green, CEO of Dizzion

Close-up angle of business professionals signing documents
Hybrid by Design

Optimize your workload landing zone across x86, Power and IBM SaaS via IBM Cloud

90% cost savings for IBM’s own CIO Hybrid Cloud platform hosting containerized workloads versus legacy hosting

Close-up angle of client's hand Interacting with technology
Purpose Built

Enterprise cloud AI ready with built-in security and compliance to deliver performance and resilience at scale

2.7M datapoints in seconds - Fans get insights instantly and securely at Wimbledon

Illustration of hands interacting with different shapes
Flexible Commercials

Move workloads wherever needed without need for large contracts to get favorable costs

No large commitments - With lower commitment tiers and higher standard discounts

Scale AI with Trust

IBM Cloud enables you to scale seamlessly to support the highly dynamic and performance-intensive nature of AI workloads.
3D render of multiple transparent and purple rings entangled
Build, scale and govern AI
Easily deploy and embed AI across your business, manage all data sources and accelerate responsible AI workflows - all on one platform.
Close-up of a circuit board
IBM AI Infrastructure
IBM Infrastructure is secure, scalable, open, indemnified and designed to support the highly dynamic and performance-intensive nature of AI workloads.
Woman using her smartphone on the street
IBM Framework for Securing Gen AI
Secure AI at each stage of the AI pipeline – data security, model security and usage security.
Aerial view of dense green forest
IBM Cloud Carbon Calculator
Sustainably scale and accelerate AI-driven innovation.

Case Studies

Industry leaders trust IBM Cloud

Side view angle of a businessman withdrawing money at an ATM
RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server
Satellite view of the Earth
Accelerating AI safety research with a scalable cloud infrastructure
Aerial view of a person with blue umbrella in heavy rainstorm
IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud Object Storage and IBM Code Engine
Financial building with lights on at night
IBM Cloud for Financial Services
Aerial view of customer service representatives working
IBM watsonx and IBM Cloud
3D render of multiple transparent and purple rings entangled
IBM watsonx.ai, IBM watsonx Assistant and IBM Cloud
Close-up angle of a 3D printer in action
IBM Power Virtual Server and IBM Cloud Object Storage
Aerial view of a woman playing tennis
IBM watsonx.ai, IBM Cloud and IBM Consulting

Featured products and solutions

IBM Cloud for Regulated Industries

IBM’s enterprise cloud platform is designed to meet the highest levels of regulatory, security and compliance requirements for even the most regulated industries.

 IBM Cloud for Financial Services

The world’s first financial-services-ready public cloud helps you reduce risk and strengthen compliance.

 IBM watsonx.governance

‘Break open the black box’ with AI governance. IBM watsonx.governance is built to direct, manage and monitor the AI activities of your organization.

IBM Cloud Hyper Protect Virtual Servers

Fully managed confidential compute container runtime that enables the deployment of sensitive containerized workloads in a highly isolated environment with technical assurance.
IBM Cloud for VMware

Secure, seamless and managed your way on IBM Cloud

 IBM Power Virtual Server

Seamlessly move and manage workloads across both cloud and on-premises environments

 IBM Cloud Compute with GPU

More choice and flexibility with our GPU servers

 Compute services on IBM Cloud

Let IBM Cloud manage your infrastructure, while you manage your environment. Pay only for what you use.

 IBM Cloud Code Engine

Run your container, application code, batch job or function on a fully managed serverless platform.

 IBM Cloud Object Storage

Store data in any format, anywhere, with scalability, resilience and security.
IBM Cloud for SAP

Accelerate SAP ERP modernization, de-risk and transform your business operations.

 Red Hat Openshift on IBM Cloud

Containerize, fully automate and extend your enterprise workloads across hybrid cloud environments.

 High-performance computing

Tackle large-scale, compute-intensive challenges and speed time to insight with hybrid cloud HPC solutions.

 High-speed file transfer

Move large files and data sets at maximum speed - no matter the distance, size or network conditions.
Confidential computing

Protect data across the entire compute lifecycle.

 IBM Cloud Security Solutions

Move confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your cloud journey.

 Cloud Security and Compliance

Centrally manage your organization’s security, risk and compliance to regulatory standards.
InstructLab as a Service on IBM Cloud

InstructLab as a Service on IBM Cloud

Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud

Red Hat AI on IBM Cloud

 GPU & AI Accelerators on IBM Cloud

GPU & AI Accelerators on IBM Cloud
In the news

3D render of green and blue glass cube
IBM Cloud is now available as the new innovative hyperscaler option for customers modernizing to SAP Cloud ERP Learn more
3D render of split colored glowing bank symbol
BNP Paribas Signs a New Multi-Year Partnership Agreement with IBM Cloud Learn more
Illustration Pattern made with circles
Omdia Universe: CloudOps, 2025 Learn more
A person browsing a virtual library with digital books
Intel and IBM Collaborate to Provide Better Cost Performance for AI Innovation Know more
Rainbow colored bridge at night
5 things to know: Driving innovation with AI and hybrid cloud in the year ahead
Aerial view of circle roads with traffic at night
IBM hybrid cloud delivers value for reinvestment and manages compliances
3D render of a green abstract futuristic design
IBM Expands Cloud Security and Compliance Center to Help Clients Protect Data and Assess Risk Across Hybrid, Multicloud Environments
3D render of multiple transparent and purple rings entangled
Temenos brings innovative payments capabilities to IBM Cloud to help banks transform
Illustration showing data being deployed using IBM Cloud Openshift
Virtualize and Containerize together: Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization is now available on IBM Cloud Learn more

Transform with IBM Cloud

Accelerate and de-risk your transformation journey with tools and experts from IBM, who drive actions tied to your business goals and to fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud landing zone.

Promotional offers

Cloud Object Storage One-Rate Plan
Lock in your rate for up to 70% off a single, predictable price for all storage costs, as low as USD $12/TB per month for new workloads. No code required.
Save up to 83% off Intel Xeon 2174G IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
Save up to 83% off Intel Xeon 2174G IBM Cloud Bare Metal Severs for the lifetime of the server. Use promo code SCALENOW1 at checkout.
Save up to 69% off IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers
Save up to 69% off IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers including Intel Xeon 4210, Intel Xeon 5218, Intel Xeon 6248, Intel Xeon 6434, Intel Xeon 8260, and Intel Xeon 8474 for the lifetime of the server. Use promo code SCALENOW2 at checkout.
Virtual Server for VPC profiles
Save up to 60% off with our new Virtual Server for VPC profiles when you use the code BUYVPC at checkout. Promotion valid for new clients for 12 months. Promotion expires on 28 Jan 2026.
IBM Cloud Mass Storage Server
Save 70% select Mass Storage Servers including Intel Xeon 6416 processors with a choice of 24, 32, or 36 cores. Use promo code STOREMORE at checkout. Valid for new clients to Mass Storage Servers. Promotion ends 31 December 2025.
Financial incentives for VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud
Two exciting incentives : 1. Get up to 50% off on a 1-or 3-year term contract on VMware Cloud Foundation as a Service (VCFaaS). 2. Migrate your VMware workloads to VMware Cloud Foundation on IBM Cloud with up to USD 200000 in migration credits.
USD 2000 off for IBM Power Virtual Server
Apply promo code: POWERVS2000 to get USD 2,000 off Power Virtual Server and the various preconfigured service resources required to create an IBM Power Computing environment. Promo code expires on 31 December 2025.
GPU profiles on NVIDIA L40s and A100PCIe cards and Intel Gaudi 3
Enjoy 50% off the GPU profiles on NVIDIA L40s and A100 PCIe cards as well as the Intel Gaudi 3 accelerators when you use the code GPU4YOU at checkout. Promotion valid for new clients for 6 months. Promotions expires 28 January 2026.
Bottom view of the Antilope Canyon
Explore the IBM Cloud. Create your free account and access 40+ always-free products.