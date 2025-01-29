Temenos brings innovative payments capabilities to IBM Cloud to help banks transform

With Temenos Payments Hub on IBM Cloud for Financial Services, we are continuing our longstanding collaboration with Temenos to help financial institutions around the world deploy next-generation banking technology, improve customer experience and reduce costs. Banks can combine IBM’s expertise in providing secured, cloud infrastructure with Temenos’ innovative payments solutions to modernize their payments capabilities and their integration with new payments schemes and rails. This collaboration enables the availability of Temenos’ payments solution on the public cloud and offers clients confidence that the Temenos platform can help them address their stringent regulatory requirements. With our work together, IBM and Temenos are committed to empowering banks to embrace instant payments in a hybrid cloud environment while addressing challenges in security, governance and compliance.

The IBM Cloud for Financial Services was first introduced in 2019 and aims to help reduce risk throughout the supply chain by addressing resiliency, performance, security and regulatory compliance obligations for financial institutions. The IBM Cloud® Framework for Financial Services has an industry-defined security and a streamlined compliance controls framework, built in collaboration with the IBM Financial Services Cloud Council—a 140-plus member group bringing together CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and risk experts from over 80 financial institutions to help mitigate systemic risk across the financial services industry. Only ISVs and SaaS providers that are validated to be in alignment with the Framework are eligible to deliver offerings on the IBM Cloud for Financial Services.