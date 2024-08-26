The next wave of payments modernization: Minimizing complexity to elevate customer experience

The payments ecosystem is at an inflection point for transformation, especially as we see the rise of disruptive digital entrants who are introducing new payment methods, such as cryptocurrency and central bank digital currencies (CDBC). With more choices for customers, capturing share of wallet is becoming more competitive for traditional banks. This is just one of many examples that show how the payments space has evolved.

At the same time, we are increasingly seeing regulators more closely monitor the industry’s relationship with non-traditional players (such as fintechs and neobanks), aimed at mitigating the introduction of potential risks into the financial services ecosystem. It is clear to us that change remains a constant within financial services, and organizations must be prepared to adapt to evolving compliance requirements on the safety, soundness, efficiency and resiliency of payment market infrastructures put forth by regulators.

Through this period of rapid transformation, financial institutions must also deliver frictionless experiences to help maintain long-lasting client relationships and gain new market share. These pain points can pose a challenge for both banking institutions and payments companies to meet performance and growth ambitions.