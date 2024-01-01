AI solutions for finance

Software IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™ Build, deploy and manage AI agents and assistants to automate and accelerate your finance teams' critical workflows.

Consulting Finance consulting services Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.

Software IBM® Planning Analytics Enable real-time analysis and collaboration with an AI-powered integrated planning solution that automates your planning, budgeting and forecasting processes.