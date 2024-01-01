Home

AI solutions for finance

Automate, enhance and create value with AI for finance solutions
Illustration showing glowing tubes and connected lines set against steps, depicting the dynamic nature of AI

Transform critical workflows and processes with generative AI

Transform finance with generative AI solutions that automate critical workflows and processes, helping your teams drive ROI and sustainable business growth.

 IBM named a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance and Accounting Business Process Outsourcing

Benefits

 
End-to-end transformation

Reimagine your finance operations, embed finance expertise across your enterprise, and transform operational workflows with  AI technology consulting.
Increased efficiency

Use predictive analytics, AI assistants and AI agents to automate and streamline processes such as source-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-analyze, and financial planning and analytics.
Improve compliance and risk management

Mitigate the risk of potential disruptions and enable rigorous end-to-end AI governance for compliance and sustainability regulations.
Create data-driven value

Maximize ROI and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation platform, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.

Explore our AI for finance solutions

Innovate with generative AI technologies and services, all enhanced with your enterprise data.
IBM® watsonx Orchestrate™

Build, deploy and manage AI agents and assistants to automate and accelerate your finance teams' critical workflows.
Finance consulting services

Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.
IBM® Planning Analytics

Enable real-time analysis and collaboration with an AI-powered integrated planning solution that automates your planning, budgeting and forecasting processes.
AI-first Finance and Accounting (FAO) Business Process Outsourcing

Unlock productivity and value by using generative AI, data and automation to reimagine your finance operation and drive growth.

Bringing AI productivity to life with Riyadh Air

As a leading systems integrator, IBM Consulting® is using watsonx® to help Riyadh Air build an AI platform to drive mission-critical functions with a focus on data security, privacy, regulatory compliance and responsible AI adoption.

Take the next step

Explore IBM’s AI for business productivity solution, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, to see how you can begin automating and streamlining critical finance processes.

