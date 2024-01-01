Home
AI solutions for finance
Transform finance with generative AI solutions that automate critical workflows and processes, helping your teams drive ROI and sustainable business growth.
Reimagine your finance operations, embed finance expertise across your enterprise, and transform operational workflows with AI technology consulting.
Use predictive analytics, AI assistants and AI agents to automate and streamline processes such as source-to-pay, order-to-cash, record-to-analyze, and financial planning and analytics.
Mitigate the risk of potential disruptions and enable rigorous end-to-end AI governance for compliance and sustainability regulations.
Maximize ROI and productivity with a unified data, AI and automation platform, plus a partner ecosystem that includes Oracle, SAP and Salesforce.
Innovate with generative AI technologies and services, all enhanced with your enterprise data.
Build, deploy and manage AI agents and assistants to automate and accelerate your finance teams' critical workflows.
Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.
Enable real-time analysis and collaboration with an AI-powered integrated planning solution that automates your planning, budgeting and forecasting processes.
Unlock productivity and value by using generative AI, data and automation to reimagine your finance operation and drive growth.
As a leading systems integrator, IBM Consulting® is using watsonx® to help Riyadh Air build an AI platform to drive mission-critical functions with a focus on data security, privacy, regulatory compliance and responsible AI adoption.