Rinnai Australia, a leading manufacturer and distributor of heating, cooling and hot water systems, experienced significant growth through organic expansion and acquisitions. However, their finance function struggled to keep pace with this growth.

The company’s finance systems had become increasingly complex. Heavy reliance on multiple tools, such as IBM® Cognos®, IBM TM1®, Oracle Essbase and Oracle Analytics Cloud—combined with manual processes and numerous spreadsheets—created silos and duplication. This situation led to lengthy reporting cycles, with subsidiary month-end close taking weeks, and a budgeting process that stretched over 3 months.

“We reached a point where continuing with manual processes was just unsustainable,” recalls Dilend Chawda, CFO of Rinnai Australia. “We needed a central source of truth—not just to reduce risk and errors, but to enable better collaboration and decision-making.”

Rinnai needed a modern, scalable finance platform that supported growth, improved agility and enabled AI adoption. They began exploring solutions to modernize their finance function.