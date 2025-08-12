AI agents for finance

Empower finance teams with AI agents that improve speed, accuracy and decision-making—no code required

Join the waitlist
Finance with AI workflow

Moving finance toward agentic automation

Finance teams are under pressure to work smarter, not harder. Persistent inefficiencies in processes and manual workflows, growing compliance demands and the need to scale during global expansion make it harder to meet shareholder expectations. These challenges slow decision-making, increase costs and create operational bottlenecks.

That’s where IBM® watsonx Orchestrate® steps in. With customizable AI agents for finance, your teams can automate repetitive tasks, accelerate planning cycles and surface insights faster—freeing up time for higher-value work. Whether it’s streamlining order-to-cash or improving forecasting accuracy, these agents bring AI to where work happens.

Streamlining Financial Operations with AI: A Case Study with IBM

Join us for an exclusive webinar to explore the capabilities of our Finance agents built on watsonx Orchestrate, hear real world success stories of AI agents in finance and discover best practices for finance leaders.

Watch the webinar
Get an agent up and running in minutes. Here's how: 01 Build, extend and customize without code

Build AI agents on our intuitive interface, no coding skills required. Preview, optimize for your specific sales workflows and deploy rapidly.

 02 Connect to applications

Bridge the gap between agents and common enterprise applications through prebuilt tools that connect to over 80 leading enterprise apps.

 03 Deploy to your preferred channels

Manage authentication centrally across several APIs and systems with enterprise-grade security controls.
A graphic of a woman pointing to a graph on a screen, with speech bubbles.

Prebuilt finance agents coming soon

Get ready to accelerate your finance operations with prebuilt AI agents designed to automate critical workflows like forecasting, reconciliations, invoice processing and cash flow management. 

Join the waitlist

Meet your agentic AI finance team

See how AI agents can optimize key processes and unlock operational excellence.
Abstract image with a metal device placed on multiple small spheres

Boost planning precision with AI-generated forecasts, variance explanations and performance insights that help finance teams close gaps and make better decisions. Organizations that use this approach saw budget cycles completed up to 33%1 faster and sales forecast errors reduced by 57%1, driving greater confidence in financial outcomes.
Abstract generated illustration with multiple squares and a blue hose

Ensure compliance, cut costs, and reduce fraud by validating invoices, matching purchase orders and automating supplier interactions end-to-end. By digitizing and streamlining these processes, companies have achieved a 25%1 reduction in cost per invoice and shortened invoice cycle times by 32%1.
Abstract generated image of a tree made with metal bars and blue circles shaped as lampshades

Improve cash flow and customer experience by automating invoicing, credit checks and payment reminders. These optimizations can cut uncollectible balances by 43%1 and decrease days sales outstanding (DSO) by 32%1, freeing up working capital and strengthening financial health.
Abstract generated image of a factory process with multiple metallic pieces on platforms, surrounding a metallic device placed on multiple blue spheres

Streamline the record-to-report process to deliver accurate financial statements faster. With AI-driven automation, organizations have been able to shorten monthly close cycles by 33%1 while increasing the percentage of error-free journal entries by 2%1. These automations help deliver greater accuracy and compliance.
Abstract image with a metal device placed on multiple small spheres

Boost planning precision with AI-generated forecasts, variance explanations and performance insights that help finance teams close gaps and make better decisions. Organizations that use this approach saw budget cycles completed up to 33%1 faster and sales forecast errors reduced by 57%1, driving greater confidence in financial outcomes.
Abstract generated illustration with multiple squares and a blue hose

Ensure compliance, cut costs, and reduce fraud by validating invoices, matching purchase orders and automating supplier interactions end-to-end. By digitizing and streamlining these processes, companies have achieved a 25%1 reduction in cost per invoice and shortened invoice cycle times by 32%1.
Abstract generated image of a tree made with metal bars and blue circles shaped as lampshades

Improve cash flow and customer experience by automating invoicing, credit checks and payment reminders. These optimizations can cut uncollectible balances by 43%1 and decrease days sales outstanding (DSO) by 32%1, freeing up working capital and strengthening financial health.
Abstract generated image of a factory process with multiple metallic pieces on platforms, surrounding a metallic device placed on multiple blue spheres

Streamline the record-to-report process to deliver accurate financial statements faster. With AI-driven automation, organizations have been able to shorten monthly close cycles by 33%1 while increasing the percentage of error-free journal entries by 2%1. These automations help deliver greater accuracy and compliance.
How AI agents deliver value in finance
Faster, data-driven decision-making

AI agents deliver real-time insights to help finance leaders respond confidently to disruptions.

 Read the IBM Finance study
Lower costs and freed-up capacity

By automating routine tasks, finance teams can reduce operational costs and redeploy up to 30% of their workforce to strategic initiatives.

 Learn how IBM Finance transformed productivity
Seamless integration with your existing systems

Easily connect AI agents with ERP systems and financial apps for smooth adoption and scale.

 Explore integrations
Take the next step

Try IBM watsonx Orchestrate at no cost or book a consultation with an IBM expert.

 Try it free Book a live demo
Footnote

1 Put AI to work for finance in financial services IBM Institute for Business Value, 2024