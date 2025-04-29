The IBM finance team used IBM Apptio EBM to analyze full year ledger data and identify automation opportunities, then leveraged watsonx.ai® to build custom AI models for root cause analysis. They then deployed IBM watsonx Orchestrate and integrated it with robotic process automation (RPA) to validate inputs against the ledger, optimize process steps and generate journal data for review.

Additionally, the solution was extended to include real-time anomaly detection to help drive accuracy in financial records before submission. The AI-powered forecasting tools in Jobotx provided predictive insights on financial trends and the deployment of customized automation models allowed for dynamic adaptation to changing financial policies.

The IBM finance team and the Jobotx team of IBM together outlined the repetitive , manual steps of journal entry to the watsonx Orchestrate assistant. The team chose watsonx Orchestrate to streamline operations, make informed decisions with AI-powered insights and drive growth in a secure and scalable environment. Watsonx Orchestrate then interpreted these inputs and converted them into precise RPA commands. Upon approval by the finance manager, watsonx Orchestrate scheduled automated commands for journal submission to the ledger during financial close. The solution also worked well with IBM Business Automation Workflow to deliver a dynamic, real-time dashboard, empowering finance analysts to execute timely exception management.

Implementing the solution in early 2025 enabled the IBM finance team to increase accuracy while freeing up time for more strategic work and improving overall efficiency. As part of the Jobotx initiative, the team will continue to refine automation accuracy, integrate the platform with additional enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and expand AI-driven insights for finance teams globally.