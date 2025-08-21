AI rewrites cyber risk Explore the new battleground for attackers and defenders

Cloud security solutions

Move confidently to hybrid multicloud and integrate security into every phase of your cloud journey
Smart AI starts with smarter security and governance

Join this conversation with a cybersecurity leader at a Fortune 20 healthcare enterprise to hear best practices on securing AI.

Reliable and innovative security

Integrating cloud into your existing enterprise security program is not just about adding a few more controls or point solutions. It requires an assessment of your resources and business needs to develop a fresh approach to your culture and cloud security strategy. To manage a cohesive hybrid, multicloud security program, you need to establish visibility and control. IBM Security® products and experts can help you integrate the appropriate controls, orchestrate workload deployment and establish effective threat management

IBM Guardium Data Security Center was named as a leader in four categories in KuppingerCole Analysts’ Leadership Compass Data Security Platforms 2025
Safeguard and monitor your data, applications and environments with IBM security services
Define your future state

Understand the future state of your business and risk-based security program. Establish cloud security at every layer of the stack to enable your business goals.
Build for and move to the cloud securely

Integrate native cloud security controls, implement secure-by-design methodology and establish security orchestration and automation to define and enforce your enterprise cloud security program.

 

 
Execute continuous threat management and resiliency

Through centralized visibility and control, your enterprise will be able to monitor and adapt to the threat landscape. Detect and contain attacks by orchestrating effective organization-wide incident response.

 
Hybrid multicloud security solutions Threat management
Manage threat and event information with precise insights to adapt to new threats and rapidly detect and respond to attacks.
Data protection
Locate, classify, secure and manage your critical data wherever it resides. Keep your own cloud data encryption keys.
Identity and access management (IAM)
Identify and manage who has appropriate levels of access across your hybrid multicloud environment.
Hybrid multicloud security platform
Connect to data sources without moving your data, and act faster with orchestration and automation across tools and teams.
Mobile security solutions
Manage and protect your mobile devices from one single console and prevent cyberthreats such as phishing from happening.
Fraud protection solutions
Authenticate customers, detect fraud and protect against malicious users across all channels.
Cloud security services Cloud security and risk strategy
Begin with a holistic cloud security risk-based strategy, governance and readiness plan.
Workload protection
Build, deploy and manage secure-by-design workloads.
X-Force Red offensive security services
Engage a global team of hackers to break into your organization and uncover risky vulnerabilities.
Threat management services
Use a smarter security framework to manage the full threat lifecycle.
Data security services
Get comprehensive data protection for the most critical enterprise data.
Cloud IAM services
Navigate your journey to a successful cloud identity and access management (IAM) program migration.
Case studies
Nurses talking on ward using digital tablet
NHS Digital

NHS Digital engaged IBM as its strategic Cyber Security Operations Centre (CSOC) partner to provide enhanced security services and support.

Light trails on a city roundabout illustration
Commercial International Bank S.A.E. (CIB)

CIB partnered with IBM to reduce manual identity governance efforts by providing secure and transparent identity management of 8,000 employees.

Resources Cost of a Data Breach Report 2025
97% of organizations that experienced an AI-related security incidents lacked proper access controls.
X-Force 2025 Threat Intelligence Index
Understand how threat actors are waging attacks, and how to proactively protect your organization.
IBM Security X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report 2024
Get key insights and practical strategies for securing your cloud with the latest threat intelligence.
Cloud security explained
Understand cloud security, a collection of procedures and technology designed to address external and internal threats to business security, and how to apply them.
Cloud security services orchestration
Find out how to secure your hybrid cloud, drive innovation and coordinate incident response to minimize risk to your organization.
Blog posts
Stay up-to-date with the latest trends and news about security.
