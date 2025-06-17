IBM Cloud Paks

Gain agility and flexibility, accelerate AI and automation and confidently innovate with IBM Cloud Paks
About IBM Cloud Paks

Intelligent AI and automation to make your data, applications and workflows work for you wherever you are

IBM Cloud® Paks provide AI-powered software designed to accelerate application modernization with pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities. Our software delivers a comprehensive and unified hybrid cloud platform experience, enabling business and IT teams to build and modernize applications faster across any cloud or IT infrastructure.

With IBM Cloud Paks, you can access the Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) with a rich ecosystem of partners offering certified-software from IBM and easily deploy the software to any cloud or IT infrastructure on Red Hat® OpenShift®.

Business impact 66%

acceleration in development cycles using IBM and Red Hat solutions together.¹

 60%

reduction in processing time by leveraging hyperautomation to boost productivity.²

 6%

footprint reduction in infrastructure, lowering capex and opex through application modernization and hybrid cloud optimization.³
IBM Cloud® Paks

 IBM Cloud® Pak for Data
Unify and simplify the collection, organization and analysis of data.
IBM Cloud® Pak for Business Automation
Automate business operations to achieve better performance.
IBM Cloud Pak® for AIOps
Automate IT operations to deliver actionable insights.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Integration
Connect your apps and data with an AI-powered, cloud-agnostic integration software solution.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation
Automate networks to deliver zero-touch operations.
IBM Cloud Pak® for Applications
Deliver an application landscape that transforms with your business.

Capabilities

Integrate efficiently Simplify deployment Modernize with ease Predict outcomes Automate at scale
Industry use cases See how different roles and industries use IBM Cloud Paks
Project discussion. Two businessmen discussing the project details and looking involved
Intelligent automation for claims

Process insurance claims faster, guard against fraud, gain better insights and provide better customer experience.

Young businesswoman using smart phone in office
SME Lending

Capture new business, elevate user experience, improve predictions and make better loan decisions.

Photo of African American modern woman on the street holding smart phone and credit card
Retail orchestration hub

Optimize operations, improve visibility and collaboration, and delight customers digitally and at the store.

Case studies

Highmark Health expedites AI in urgent times

Gets insights into application to identify high-risk patients for sepsis, cuts AI lifecycle from one year to six weeks.
Hera SpA reduces landfill waste with AI

Adopts AI-based automation to reduce and recycle waste, treats 6 million tons of waste each year.

Autostrade transforms roadway maintenance with IoT and AI

Monitors and manages data from 700,000 components to improve the safety of 4,000 bridges, viaducts and flyovers.
Telefónica, IBM and Red Hat® join to offer a cloud garden to fuel innovation

Creates the next phase of cloud with IBM Cloud Paks, combining new technologies in containers, AI and blockchain.
ENN takes the leap into AI automation

Taps into hyperautomation and reduces processing time by 60%.
Tabadul ushers in a new era when it migrates to microservices

Migrates to microservices architecture and cuts new feature development time by two-thirds.
CDG Prévoyance modernizes application architecture

Automates core processes and reduces time from five days to one hour, speeding up time to market.
Resources Gartner® Magic Quadrant™
Discover why IBM has been named as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud AI Developer Services.
Forrester Total Economic Impact™ Study
Read about the potential savings and business benefits possible with IBM and Red Hat solutions.
Financing IBM Cloud Paks
Invest in a faster, more reliable way to move to the cloud with flexible financing options.
Hybrid cloud value calculator
Calculate the value you can achieve with a hybrid cloud approach over a public-only approach.
Unlock the value of hybrid cloud
Learn how the right hybrid cloud strategy enables agility at scale.
Get started

