IBM Cloud® Paks provide AI-powered software designed to accelerate application modernization with pre-integrated data, automation and security capabilities. Our software delivers a comprehensive and unified hybrid cloud platform experience, enabling business and IT teams to build and modernize applications faster across any cloud or IT infrastructure.

With IBM Cloud Paks, you can access the Red Hat Marketplace, an open cloud marketplace (link resides outside ibm.com) with a rich ecosystem of partners offering certified-software from IBM and easily deploy the software to any cloud or IT infrastructure on Red Hat® OpenShift®.