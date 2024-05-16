Home Compute and servers Cloud Pak System IBM Cloud Pak System
Simplify private cloud deployment to accelerate your journey to the cloud
What is the IBM Cloud Pak® System? The IBM Cloud Pak system is a turnkey private cloud solution that makes it easier to deploy and maintain enterprise-grade private clouds for VM and container-based apps. Avoid the expense and complexity of traditional private cloud solutions. It comes with VMware and Red Hat® OpenShift® environments ready to deploy apps and middleware in hours.
Deploy in just hours The IBM Cloud Pak System includes all the hardware and software you need to stand-up and operate OpenShift environments for IBM Cloud Paks on VMware virtualized infrastructure.
Deploy your cloud easily The IBM Cloud Pak System includes factory integrated automation, automation templates and management tools for deploying and maintaining the health of VM and container-based app environments.
Scale to meet demand The IBM Cloud Pak System features modular building block hardware that makes it easy to scale out and add capacity. Partition into multiple zones, enabling one system to support multiple projects.
Explore available IBM Cloud Paks

 Data

Accelerate AI-powered transformation by unleashing productivity and reducing complexity.

 Business automation

Achieve better business performance with AI-powered automation.

 IBM Watson® AIOps

Deploy AI across the ITOps toolchain to diagnose and resolve incidents across workloads.

 Integration

Level up your integration architecture, development and AI augmentation.

 Network automation

Transform your network with cloud and AI-powered automation.

 Security

Gain insights into threats and risks and respond faster with automation.
It isn’t enough to have a world-shattering idea if you don’t have the technology infrastructure to support change and execute at scale. Hurwitz & Associates Understanding IBM’s Hybrid and Multicloud Strategy
A fully integrated, converged cloud infrastructure

  • Highly available hardware foundation includes CPU, memory storage and network 

  • Efficient VMware virtualization extends your hardware investments 

  • Integrated container platform features Red Hat Enterprise Linux® virtual machines, Red Hat OpenShift cloud platform, and container orchestration with Kubernetes* 

  • Robust management tool set helps you manage templates, users and security, maintenance and upgrades, and backup and disaster recovery 
Extend the value of your system IBM Cloud Paks

Explore enterprise-ready, containerized software solutions for applications, integration and more.

 Learn more IBM products

Explore the full IBM product portfolio, sortable by technologies, needs, industries and more.

 Learn more Client custom and existing software

Manage both modern and existing applications, simultaneously and seamlessly.
Choose the right deployment option HDD-based Intel model
  • 32-320 cores – expansions available
  • 24 TB (HDD) storage – expansions available
  • VMware with support for IBM Cloud Private and Red Hat OpenShift
  • Optimal for any cloud application workloads on an Intel platform
 SSD-based Intel model
  • 32-448 cores – expansions available
  • 36 TB (SSD) storage – expansions available
  • VMware with support for IBM Cloud Private and Red Hat OpenShift
  • Optimal for low-latency data-driven workloads on an Intel platform
 HDD-based IBM® Power® model
  • 40-200 cores – expansions available
  • 96 TB (HDD) storage – expansions available
  • IBM PowerVM® with support for IBM Cloud Private and Red Hat OpenShift
  • Optimal for any cloud application workloads on an IBM Power® platform

Footnotes

*Integration does not include a license for Red Hat OpenShift. Customers can supply their own, or get one with IBM Cloud Pak for Applications. 