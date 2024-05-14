The second challenge was integrating the solutions into the legacy systems. CIB runs a complex IT environment with more than 120 applications. When it began executing the strategy in July 2017, the team took an agile approach.

“We decided to focus on quick wins that generated business values to the departments,” explains Hassan. “And we selected the applications that would bring visibility to the sensitive entitlements that staff had access to.”

The foundation setup integrated with CIB’s Human Resources (HR) systems and its domain controller system. Then it integrated the core banking application, which was finished in January 2018.

“By the time we had this up and running, we started integrating more and more applications with IBM, which were of a complex nature,” says Hassan.

The third challenge was transferring knowledge. This is another area where the IBM consultants were integral to the solution. The IBM team in Egypt supported CIB while it built up the internal team’s skill sets. Employees learned to troubleshoot, create workflows and integrate applications to maintain daily operations.

“We relied on IBM’s expertise and their support. Then they handed over the knowledge to the local identity access management team and CIB to resume the journey and start integrating more and more applications,” says Hassan.

There were many challenges integrating the strategy solutions into CIB’s existing systems. But they were worth the effort.

With its new solutions in place, CIB security processes are more streamlined and security rich. New hires no longer wait weeks before they can start helping customers. Instead, the new solution processes their access in a matter of minutes.

Likewise, transferring staff from one branch to another happens in minutes. Now CIB helps its understaffed branches faster when covering short-notice absences. Integrating applications has gotten easier, too. The team has 80 of its 120 applications on the system. When introducing a new application, the SOC follows a defined set of integration requirements that take place right away.

CIB has also lowered security risks with PAM. The SOC can see all the activities done by the IT administrators across all operating systems and databases. This ensures user activities agree with the user’s entitlements. The SOC can also record activities for investigation, if needed.

And all this happened without affecting the customer experience—except to make it better. By working with IBM, CIB made sure the user experience was seamless and straightforward.

“The in-depth strategy that we’ve implemented is now providing customers with more secure solutions,” says Hassan. “Our robust approach to our digital transformation strategy goes hand-in-hand with our security posture.”

CIB’s strategy reduced manual identity governance efforts by taking over the management of more than 8,000 employee identities while streamlining the fulfillment of business requirements.

CIB plans to continue working with IBM on its ongoing strategy towards zero trust. “The level of support we get from the local and global teams has been very outstanding. We'll continue to work with IBM Security in different domains to ensure that we are achieving the objectives of CIB’s security strategy.”

There’s no doubt security challenges will keep coming, but with their IBM Security partnership and strategy in place, Hassan and CIB are ready for them.

