Today's hybrid IT environments can make it challenging to enforce consistent identity governance and administration (IGA) policies across the enterprise. IGA solutions from IBM® enable a risk-aware, extensible IAM governance across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.
Enable hybrid IGA to effectively govern identities across on-premises and multicloud environments.
Build a risk-aware IAM environment and increase responsiveness with identity analytics.
Achieve extensibility with a comprehensive ecosystem of security integrations.
Enhance visibility into access, prioritize compliance with risk-based insights, and improve identity governance decisions with a network appliance-based solution.
Turnkey consulting and managed identity governance and administration services to support your team.
