Establish and enforce access rules for data and applications, and track user access with AI, identity analytics and hybrid platform support
Moving beyond identity provisioning and access governance

Today's hybrid IT environments can make it challenging to enforce consistent identity governance and administration (IGA) policies across the enterprise. IGA solutions from IBM® enable a risk-aware, extensible IAM governance across on-premises and hybrid cloud environments.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Support a hybrid reality

Enable hybrid IGA to effectively govern identities across on-premises and multicloud environments.

Increase risk awareness

Build a risk-aware IAM environment and increase responsiveness with identity analytics.

Deliver synergistic value

Achieve extensibility with a comprehensive ecosystem of security integrations.

Find an approach to identity governance that works best for you IBM Verify Governance

Enhance visibility into access, prioritize compliance with risk-based insights, and improve identity governance decisions with a network appliance-based solution.

 IGA services

Turnkey consulting and managed identity governance and administration services to support your team.
Based on 93 reviews, 70% of those industry peers would recommend Verify Governance¹ Learn what it takes to be a top IAM solution KuppingerCole Leadership Compass for IGA ranks IBM as premier Market Champion
Talk with an identity governance and administration expert or explore the demo.

Footnotes

Gartner Peer Insights. Total reviews and rating based on 4.2/5 rating as on 9 February, 2022.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

The GARTNER PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.