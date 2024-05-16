You trust your privileged users with elevated access to critical systems, data and functions. But their advanced entitlements need to be vetted, monitored and analyzed to protect your resources from cybersecurity threats and credential abuse. Research has found as much as 40% of insider cyberattacks involved privileged users.¹
IBM Verify Privilege products, powered by Delinea, enable zero trust strategies to help minimize risk to the enterprise.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Check out the X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024 for deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to safeguard identities
PAM services Privileged access management services Engage PAM services to deliver a fully managed lifecycle solution to support your zero trust strategy.
Gain centralized governance of privilege identities and enforcement of single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, adaptive access for privileged users.
Add deep context, intelligence and security to decisions about which users should have access to your organization’s data and applications, on premises or in the cloud.
Deliver engaging, modern and secure digital experiences for your customers, partners and citizens.
VLI used IBM Verify Privilege to improve user access requests by 99%, eliminating delays to move cargo faster and more securely.
Commercial International Bank (CIB) modernizes its digital security and moves toward zero trust with the help of IBM Security.
IBM Office of the CIO establishes future-proof digital authentication to streamline secure identity and access.