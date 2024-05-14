For VLI, it requires 8,000 kilometers of railway, 100 locomotives, 6,700 railway cars, eight intermodal terminals, four strategically located shipping ports, 8,000 employees and 1,000 contractors.

As complex as logistics and transportation are, the challenges extend far beyond simply moving products from Point A to Point B. As an owner and operator of an integrated logistics system of rails, ports and terminals, VLI must address myriad government regulations related to compliance, security, safety and other factors.

To comply with rail regulations set forth by Brazil’s national regulator for the ground transportation sector, the Agencia Nacional de Transportes Terrestres (ANTT), VLI must demonstrate how it safely manages its trains and railways. Further, in 2014, the company was organized as a holding company, a business model that is subject to numerous governance laws and regulations, in addition to certain operational and security rules that must be followed.

“We are a company with many government regulations,” explains Thiago Galvao, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at VLI. “In Brazil, port regulations require us to have specific controls and processes in place related to security. In the end, the regulations are related to technology, so identity management is important for me.”