IBM Security Directory Suite is a scalable, standards-based identity platform that simplifies identity and directory management. Directory Suite helps collapse identity silos into a single authoritative identity source. This unified identity enables faster and more agile application deployment and improved user experience. Directory Suite also captures user insight for auditing and compliance reporting.
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Provides flexible directory consolidation capabilities to easily aggregate identity silos, creating a single view of identities.
Offers a virtual appliance form factor for faster time to value and easier maintenance.
Delivers a scalable directory backbone, using existing infrastructure for enterprise-wide identity and access management.