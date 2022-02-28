Home Security Verify Governance IBM Verify Governance
Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, on-prem and for the cloud
Try it free Book a live demo
Hands overlaid with various icons
Take a new approach to risk modeling

Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, using a more efficient approach to risk modeling.

Instead of managing separation-of-duties (SoD) violations with role-based identity governance policies, IBM Verify Governance uses business activities, such as creating a purchase order. Because these are more static than roles, they can be associated to specific tasks and, importantly, speak the language of auditors and compliance managers.
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Report

Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Read the data sheet
Why Verify Governance?
Increased end-user satisfaction

Streamline full provisioning and self-service requests to quickly onboard, offboard or manage employees. Enhanced password synchronization supports single sign-on.

 Improved regulatory compliance

Eliminate manual efforts on IT audits with closed-loop compliance, data governance capabilities and GDPR-specific controls.

 Reduced business risk

Make appropriate access decisions and enable risk and compliance managers to quickly identify violations with SoD controls, including for SAP.

 Insight into risky users

Identity analytics provide visual insights into risky users and insider threats to help you detect behavior anomalies and suspend accounts in Verify Governance.

 Reduced operational costs

Automate labor-intensive processes and the identity lifecycle process to dramatically lower operational costs.
Access certification Run access certification campaigns with a customizable, self-service dashboard. Request a Verify Governance demo
Role analysis Easily review and manage users, roles, entitlements and assignments. Request a Verify Governance demo
Access request workflow Automate identity lifecycle and entitlement discovery and access provisioning. Request a Verify Governance demo
Verify Governance pricing

We can help you find the right edition and pricing for your business needs.

Client stories

VLI delivers access 99% faster

To secure its business, protect assets and manage user access, VLI integrated and deployed IBM IAM solutions, including Verify Governance.

 CIP automates zero trust strategy

Commercial International Bank S.A.E., Egypt’s largest private bank, streamlined IAM and identity governance, overcoming obstacles with its digital security strategy.
Resources Product documentation

Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.

 Explore the documentation Community

Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.

 Engage with the community Solution brief

Introducing IBM Verify Governance: Automated, compliance-friendly access management.

 Read the brief
Related products IBM Privilege

Discover, control, manage and protect privileged accounts within your organization. Integrates with Verify Governance.

 IBM Verify

Learn about the leading cloud-native and on-prem identity and access management solution for workforce modernization.
Next Step

Talk with a Verify Governance expert or view the demo.

 Book a live demo