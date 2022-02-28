Provision, audit and report on user access and activity through lifecycle, compliance and analytics capabilities, using a more efficient approach to risk modeling.
Instead of managing separation-of-duties (SoD) violations with role-based identity governance policies, IBM Verify Governance uses business activities, such as creating a purchase order. Because these are more static than roles, they can be associated to specific tasks and, importantly, speak the language of auditors and compliance managers.
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Streamline full provisioning and self-service requests to quickly onboard, offboard or manage employees. Enhanced password synchronization supports single sign-on.
Eliminate manual efforts on IT audits with closed-loop compliance, data governance capabilities and GDPR-specific controls.
Make appropriate access decisions and enable risk and compliance managers to quickly identify violations with SoD controls, including for SAP.
Identity analytics provide visual insights into risky users and insider threats to help you detect behavior anomalies and suspend accounts in Verify Governance.
Automate labor-intensive processes and the identity lifecycle process to dramatically lower operational costs.
We can help you find the right edition and pricing for your business needs.
To secure its business, protect assets and manage user access, VLI integrated and deployed IBM IAM solutions, including Verify Governance.
Commercial International Bank S.A.E., Egypt’s largest private bank, streamlined IAM and identity governance, overcoming obstacles with its digital security strategy.
Find answers quickly in IBM product documentation.
Get technical tips and insights from others who use this product.
Introducing IBM Verify Governance: Automated, compliance-friendly access management.