The firm engaged IBM Business Partner Pontis Research, Inc. (PRI) to design, test and deploy IBM Security® Verify Access virtual appliances hosted on an Amazon Virtual Private Cloud environment. PRI, a security services provider that has teamed with IBM for more than 20 years, also proactively monitors and manages the solution on its iamaware platform. Its services include overseeing service level agreements (SLAs) and security and compliance reporting.

By selecting an IBM Security offering, the company simplifies users’ digital experiences with token-based SSO capabilities for on-premises, multicloud and mobile applications. The company also supports SSO for third-party applications outside its network with the solution’s Federation module. Internal advisors and other employees are automatically authenticated in the AWS cloud against the firm’s internal Active Directory database, and external users are managed in the Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) embedded in the IBM Security Verify Access solution. Cybersecurity is also enhanced with multifactor authentication (MFA) and built-in protections against advanced threats, including the Open Web Application Security Project’s top 10 web application security risks. Furthermore, to aid in identifying unauthorized and potentially malicious users, the solution’s Advanced Access Control module dynamically factors in geographic location, browser type and other detailed contextual information when assessing risk.

Supported by an AWS team, PRI smoothly tested and rolled out the security solution, integrating it with the API gateway for the wealth management platform. The firm’s Digital and Information Officer worked closely with clients and other platform users to introduce the changes. Now, by relying on an agile AWS cloud infrastructure designed for high availability, the Business Partner can quickly scale the solution to facilitate the firm’s business growth. It can also quickly adjust IT capabilities to support evolving front-end functionality developed by the firm. For example, some clients wanted to give their assistants and other trusted individuals permission to access their accounts, so the firm built a delegated authority feature on its external site. The IT team sent its requirements to PRI, which quickly responded so that the feature could be launched.



To meet the firm’s needs, PRI performs the IT enablement work as needed and on demand. “The IBM product has a lot of capabilities, but we have a small team and don’t have the level of expertise to exploit it. PRI has that in their shop,” explains the Digital and Information Officer. “Based on our requirements, they can switch on and off those capabilities for us to use as a service.”

Vinita Bhushan, Enterprise Security Architect at PRI, agrees. “The firm’s business initiatives keep changing because they have a small workforce, and they need to get a lot of things done. Because they are nimble, we have to make sure our service is nimble.”